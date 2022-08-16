Denison police sergeant resigns

Daniel McGinnis, a sergeant with the Denison Police Department, resigned as of this past Tuesday, according to Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

McGinnis had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation to be conducted by Rinnan and Assistant Chief Doug Peters.

The nature of the complaint that resulted in the administrative leave was not released.

Rinnan said the resignation of McGinnis concludes his investigation.

Asked if there is another investigation, Rinnan said he couldn’t comment on that.

The police chief also said that McGinnis had turned in all his equipment and keys.

Rinnan explained in an email sent to the Bulletin and Review on Monday that the City of Denison received an Iowa Code Chapter 80F.1 complaint and McGinnis chose to resign at the beginning of the investigation into that complaint.

Iowa Code Chapter 80F.1 is known as the peace officer, public safety, and emergency personnel bill of rights.

Rinnan added that McGinnis received no settlement agreement or benefits or payments other than those provided to any employee who leaves the City of Denison.