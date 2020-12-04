Denison police to get body cams

Schaffer had also stated that evidence for nighttime drunk driving stops largely comes from the in-car video system.

It was during his research about the body cameras that Schaffer was informed that Digital Ally could add an additional exterior camera to the rearview mirror system, which will greatly increase the quality of the nighttime video.

With the body cameras and accessories, the additional cameras for the cars and the associated IT and installation work, the entire package is roughly $20,390. He pointed out that the figure of $500 for the IT and installation work was an estimate.

The purchase will come from an appropriation outside the police department budget. When asked by council members if the city had the money for the equipment, City Clerk Lisa Koch affirmed that it did.

Councilman John Granzen said the price of the equipment is cheap for what it could do for the city, adding that it could pay for itself in one police stop that is contested.

Schaffer referred to a lawsuit against the city and a Denison police officer filed in federal court.

The jury returned a verdict on August 12 in favor of the officer (the city had earlier been dropped as a party to the suit).