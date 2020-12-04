Denison police to get body cams

Body cameras will become standard equipment for Denison police officers.
On Tuesday the Denison City Council approved an expenditure of around $15,725 for body cameras and accessories such as additional batteries and chargers.
Approval was also given to spend $4,163 for additional exterior cameras for patrol vehicles to improve the quality of nighttime video, and to spend about $500 for IT and installation work.
The bid presented at Tuesday’s meeting is from Digital Ally, a company based in Lenexa, Kansas. Digital Ally was selected as a single-source bidder by Police Chief Dan Schaffer because the company had supplied the in-car camera system for the police department, and the body cameras would be compatible to that system.
The police chief gave details about the need for the additional camera for squad cars. He said the in-car camera mounted in the rearview mirror works well in the daylight hours but the quality of the video is poor at nighttime.
“Unfortunately some of our bigger traffic incidents occur during the nighttime hours,” said Schaffer, and cited as an example a vehicle pursuit last week that the officers were involved with.
He said because of the camera system in the vehicles, the department loses a lot of video evidence.
Schaffer had also stated that evidence for nighttime drunk driving stops largely comes from the in-car video system.
It was during his research about the body cameras that Schaffer was informed that Digital Ally could add an additional exterior camera to the rearview mirror system, which will greatly increase the quality of the nighttime video.
With the body cameras and accessories, the additional cameras for the cars and the associated IT and installation work, the entire package is roughly $20,390. He pointed out that the figure of $500 for the IT and installation work was an estimate.
The purchase will come from an appropriation outside the police department budget. When asked by council members if the city had the money for the equipment, City Clerk Lisa Koch affirmed that it did.
Councilman John Granzen said the price of the equipment is cheap for what it could do for the city, adding that it could pay for itself in one police stop that is contested.
Schaffer referred to a lawsuit against the city and a Denison police officer filed in federal court.
The jury returned a verdict on August 12 in favor of the officer (the city had earlier been dropped as a party to the suit).
The police chief said that having body cameras would have cleared a lot of things much quicker than going to a trial.
He added that a use-of-force report will be attached with his department’s annual report this year. Schaffer said so far this year, the number of instances in which officers have had to use force is around 33.
“Anytime you use force, you have the liability potential; in today’s age, if you don’t have the camera and something bad really happens, I think it’s a wise decision,” Schaffer said.
Schaffer said he still needs to find out if the body cameras operate like the in-car cameras in that the recording starts a small amount of time prior to the point when the record feature was turned on.
The police chief said the videos would be stored on the department’s server, which was recently upgraded through normal budget expenditures.
“We believe we should have enough (space) for a couple years of storage on the system before we’d have to start erasing,” he said. “That gives us plenty of time if we have some sort of major case, those things would have been pulled and recorded and saved elsewhere.”