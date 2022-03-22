Denison Pool and sauna to reopen

Water will not be heated because boiler problem continues

The Denison Aquatic Center was scheduled to reopen this morning (Tuesday) at 9 a.m.

Only the pool and sauna will be available for users because the center’s boiler is still out of action.

“People need to be aware that the water is going to be cold because we still don’t have the boiler working,” said Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert.

“According to the State of Iowa Public Health, the water only needs to be above freezing for us to be open.”

As of Monday morning, the temperature of the water in the pool was 74.5° - down from the usual operating temperature of 84° to 85°.

Individuals who want to do laps in the pool may then jump in the sauna to warm up, Kempfert said.

“They might get in, do their workout as fast as they can, and get back out,” he said.

The hot tub will not be open because of state temperature regulations.

The boiler problem lies in the unit’s heat exchanger, which is cracked.

Kempfert contacted two companies about the boiler last week.

One company is still waiting to hear from the boiler manufacturer about whether the heat exchanger can be fixed.

The other company has not provided any more information since he spoke to them last week, he said.

Kempfert said he had contacted a third company about the boiler problem and hoped to hear back Monday or Tuesday about a possible fix, which is something the company has done in the past.

If the heat exchanger can’t be fixed, a new boiler will likely be needed.

Getting a new boiler would not be cheap or fast.

Kempfert said the lead time for getting a new boiler is six to eight weeks.

He estimates that a unit would cost $50,000 to $60,000 – which would not include shipping and labor.