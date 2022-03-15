Denison pool temporarily closed

Boiler won’t boil

“When I tested the water this morning (Monday), the pool was at 75°/76° and the hot tub was right around the same – not so much of a hot tub but more of a cold tub,” said Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert.

“We usually keep the pool around 84-85°. The hot tub we usually keep at 104°.”

The culprit is the boiler that heats water for the pool and hot tub. Because it’s not working, the Denison Aquatic Center has been temporarily closed.

The boiler was installed in 2013.

Kempfert said it has been acting up for about two weeks.

“We’ve been able to get it going, and then it will shut off on us again, and then we’ll get it going,” he said. “It’s gotten to the point where we can’t get it going again.”

Kempfert said the boiler worked on Saturday but not on Sunday.

“I came in before church and messed with it for close to an hour trying to get it up and going,” he said. “So then I made the call yesterday (Sunday) that it would be best, if we can’t get it going, that we’re just closed.”

The aquatic center remained closed on Monday.

“We have to have a professional come over and look at it and see if it’s something that can be easily fixed,” Kempfert said.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to give me a better idea of how long it will take.”

No quick fix was to be made, however.

A message on the Denison Parks & Rec Facebook page on Monday afternoon stated “we did not get the boiler issue resolved today, and did not receive the best of news either in regard to the problem.”