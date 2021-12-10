Denison Public Works finds savings with demo snowplow

A flyer from an equipment supplier proved to be fortuitous for the City of Denison and the snow-removal work to be done this season by the public works department.

“We came back from Thanksgiving; we had a flyer in our mailbox from O’Halloran (International) that had used snowplows in it,” Eric Martens, director of public works told the city council on Tuesday. “Thumbing through it before we put it in the recycling bin, we got to the back page; they have two brand new trucks that they assembled and called them demos. They have been driving them around to communities to show what their snowplow equipment looks like.”

The demo unit had never been used to push snow, he added.

The council approved the purchase of the demo unit based on the savings it represents and the age of the public works department fleet.

The demo unit was driven to Denison on Monday so public works staff could see it. Mayor Pam Soseman and Councilman Corey Curnyn were also able to see the snowplow truck.

The total cost of the demo unit, with a brine attachment to be added after the snow-removal season, is just more than $166,000. Split into components, the prices are $73,850 for the chassis, $82,866 for the equipment and $9,500 for the brine attachment.

That overall price is less than what the city will end up paying for a snowplow that was ordered this summer.

In addition, the public works department can get the demo snowplow unit before Christmas. Delivery of the snowplow that was ordered this summer will be delayed, like so many other pieces of equipment, due the lack of parts.

Martens commented that a salesman from O’Halloran said he doubted the chassis for the truck will be done in May. Martens added that a person from Hawkeye said he couldn’t guarantee tat the city will be using the truck to push snow in the 2022-2023 season. Hawkeye is the company putting the equipment on the chassis.

The prices associated with the snowplow ordered this summer are $89,755 for the chassis and $78,500 for the equipment, for a total of $168,255, but those costs are going up.

Martens explained that as of January 1, the cost of the chassis alone will go up by $3,000, without exception, due to the increase in steel costs.

He said the demo unit is much the same as the snowplow that was ordered, except that the wheel base is a little different and the demo unit has more extra features. Martens added that is to be expected for a truck that is taken around to show to communities.

Among the extra features is a blast button for sanding. The operator can tap the button when going through an intersection to lay down additional material. Martens added the feature allows for a more precise application of material.

Councilman John Granzen agreed that the city should purchase the one demo unit.

“I think we’d be ahead by doing it (buying the demo) because we’re looking at replacing a truck every year anyway, correct?” he asked.

Martens said the department has six trucks ranging in model years from 2009 down to 1993.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said it is possible to pay for the demo unit, and possibly the ordered unit when it arrives, out of Road Use Tax funds. She said she had projected to end the past fiscal year (which ended on June 30) with $424,000 in the Road Use Tax budget but the city actually ended the year with $659,000.

She added that at the end of the current fiscal year (on June 30, 2022), it is possible that the city could end up with considerably more than what she estimated for the balance for the Road Use Tax budget.

Curnyn said it would be nice to pay cash for both snowplow units, and if the public works department ends up getting a third one a year later, maybe the city could bond for that.