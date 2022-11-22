Denison pursues better property tax abatement to spur more housing

Denison City Council members want to implement a more-inviting property tax abatement plan to spur more housing.

As it now exists, the city will abate 100% of the value of single-family residential construction or improvements for three years, but only on the first $75,000 of new value.

That is the best the city can offer with the assessment classification it currently operates under – called Chapter 404 Economic Development.

In previous discussions, council members, as well as residents urging for a new urban revitalization plan, have pointed out that $75,000 is just too low, especially in light of today’s cost of construction.

After discussion at last Tuesday’s meeting, the city council is pursuing a more aggressive, 10-year property tax abatement schedule – 100% abatement for five years and a sliding scale for the next five years.

During the discussion, Councilman Corey Curnyn referenced Perry’s tax abatement schedule, which had been brought up at a previous meeting. Perry’s abatement is five years at 100% and then on a sliding scale for five years starting at 85% in year 6 and decreasing by 15% per year in years 7 through 10.

The City of Denison can increase the roperty tax abatement by switching its assessment classification from Chapter 404 Economic Development to a classification with a more-generous abatement for single-family residential, called 404 Blight/Historic.

Council members had hoped for better terminology for the classification but it was pointed out the wording is only for the property tax abatement plan.

The discussion at last Tuesday’s city council meeting followed on the heels of a meeting with representatives of Dorsey and Whitney, bond attorneys, which specializes in urban revitalization and tax abatement. That meeting was attended by Mayor Pam Soseman, City Manager Brad Hanson, City Clerk Jodie Flaherty and Curnyn.

Flaherty reported that depending on how complex the work becomes, it would cost $4,000 for Dorsey and Whitney to update the city’s urban revitalization plan.

“We all know it needs to be updated,” said Flaherty.

She directed council members and city officials to a document, Property Tax Exemption (Abatement) Benefits in Iowa by Assessment Classification.

Flaherty explained that her understanding is that the city can’t go beyond what the schedule lists but the city can create its own or make the abatement less.

The schedule of property tax abatements for Chapter 404 Economic Development is the following.

Industrial: 3 year 100% or 10-year sliding scale

Commercial: 3 year 100% or 10-year sliding scale

Multi-family residential: 10 year 100%

Single-family residential: 5 year 100% but only on the first $75,000 of new value

“We can either go straight across the board or make it less, but we did have conversation if we would qualify for Chapter 404 Blight/Historic,” said Flaherty. “I think, in all of our eyes, we thought this would be more beneficial to have a classification under Blight or Historic.”

Following is the schedule of property tax abatements under Chapter 404 Blight/Historic.

Industrial: 3 year 100% or 10-year sliding scale

Commercial: 3 year 100% or 10-year sliding scale

Multi-family: 10 year 100%

Single-family residential: 10-year 100%

It should be noted that the abatements listed are the maximums that can be offered under this particular classification.

Flaherty pointed out that Denison does qualify as a low- to moderate-income community.

“I think that would be fine to go for blight or historic but we just need council to say if that is something it wants to do or not,” she added.

Hanson said that Dorsey and Whitney recommended the city do pin mapping to show where dilapidated buildings and other property problems are located. He said having the city’s code enforcement officer and building inspector pin all the properties on a digital map would help support the change from Chapter 404 Economic Development to Chapter 404 Blight/Historical.

Curnyn again pointed out that without switching the classification, there is no other way to make it attractive for someone to build.

“We had an extensive meeting. If you think that somebody’s going to build a new house in a truly, truly blighted area – who’s going to do that, spend half a million dollars and the homes next to you are $60,000? I won’t pick on anybody but it’s just a fact. Nobody’s going to do that,” he said.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia recommended a property tax abatement of five years at 100% and five years on a sliding scale.

“So 10 total years, the first five at 100% and then the last five at the 80, 60 …” Garcia said.

“So meeting Perry’s,” added Mayor Pam Soseman.

“If we can qualify for that (Chapter 404 Blight/Historical), that would be my recommendation to move forward,” said Garcia, “to determine if we can qualify and then do the five years 100% and the sliding scale for the second five years.”

“Still a lot better than what we have,” said Soseman.

The council members wanted the property tax abatement on multi-family housing to mirror single-family.

The council also decided to keep the abatement on industrial and commercial property where it is currently, three years at 100% abatement.

The city has some time to switch classifications but must move quickly to get it in place before February 1.

“Because the entire community is in the map, it can be done fairly quickly,” said Curnyn.

A question arose about those who have already started construction on new houses.

“I did ask specifically if the city can grandfather current property owners into the new plan or do they have to stick with the old plan if they already started construction,” she said. “The answer was the property owner would fall under whichever plan is adopted when the property owner files for the tax abatement.

“Hopefully we can have this all done before the second meeting in January and have it on that agenda,” Flaherty added.