Denison’s Nemitz honored by the Urban Tree Council

Dave Nemitz, of Denison, received the Outstanding Volunteer in Urban Forestry award from the Iowa Urban Tree Council during the 31st annual Urban Forestry Awards Ceremony April 12 at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

Nemitz retired in 2020 after 44 years of service in the Public Works Department for the City of Denison. He was responsible for Denison becoming a Tree City USA award winner. Nemitz is known for the planting and care of many trees in the city’s parks and other public rights-of-way and as a resource for the emerald ash borer.

He has played an instrumental role in fundraising for, planting and pruning trees in Denison over the years.

After retirement, Nemitz continued to give back to the community when he chaired the Denison Arbor Committee and assisted the FFA students with tree education and planting grants.