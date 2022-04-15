 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison’s Nemitz honored by the Urban Tree Council

Dave Nemitz receives Outstanding Volunteer in Urban Forestry award

Dave Nemitz spreads mulch around a tree planted at Washington Park in Denison last April. He helped with tree projects around the community while he was street commissioner for the City of Denison and continued on after retirement. He stepped down as the chair of the city’s arbor committee earlier this year. File photo

Dave Nemitz, of Denison, received the Outstanding Volunteer in Urban Forestry award from the Iowa Urban Tree Council during the 31st annual Urban Forestry Awards Ceremony April 12 at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

Nemitz retired in 2020 after 44 years of service in the Public Works Department for the City of Denison. He was responsible for Denison becoming a Tree City USA award winner. Nemitz is known for the planting and care of many trees in the city’s parks and other public rights-of-way and as a resource for the emerald ash borer.

He has played an instrumental role in fundraising for, planting and pruning trees in Denison over the years.

After retirement, Nemitz continued to give back to the community when he chaired the Denison Arbor Committee and assisted the FFA students with tree education and planting grants.

“Dave is an outstanding example of an Iowa professional, by enhancing our forest resources through tree planting. His dedication will benefit Denison for future generations,” said Emma Hanigan, Urban Forestry coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

