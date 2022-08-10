Denison’s Uptown improvement phase 2 nears completion

Banners to go up soon

“Right now, the committee is waiting to receive the (finalized design) deliverables so we can have the banners printed for the community,” said Sara Woerdehoff, chairperson of Denison’s Uptown Improvement Committee.

The banners will show the new designs for Denison’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” logo, which has been redesigned to be more inclusive so as to represent the whole community, she said.

The designs were produced by Destination by Design (DbD), the North Carolina-based company chosen to re-brand Denison.

The banners are part of phase 2 of the committee’s work.

“Phase 2 is the complete logo system,” Woerdehoff said.

The logo will feature multiple design variations in multiple languages.

DbD will also be delivering the brand guidebook, graphics standards and mockups for a new website.

“No matter where we get them printed, they have to know what the guidelines are,” Woerdehoff said.

She’s excited for the community to see something concrete as a result of the committee’s efforts.

“The logo has not been officially released, but bits and pieces have been released to the city council,” she said.

“We’re going to be printing the banners and then we’ll put those up as soon as we can. Then when people come uptown they can see the different banners and start to get a feel for everything.”

The committee will soon be working on new promotional items featuring the logo, such as the “It’s a Wonderful Life” shirts and hats for sale at recent events.

Woerdehoff said she is hopeful that the banners will be installed uptown in time for the Tri City BBQ Fest, which begins on September 16.

The next step for the Uptown Improvement Committee, phase 3, will involve adding wayfinding signs to high-traffic routes.

“The last phase cost $9,000,” Woerdehoff said. “Our next step is a big-ticket item.

“The wayfinding signs that you’ll see on the highways we anticipate will cost $75,000 to $125,000, depending on the number of wayfinding signs Denison needs to direct our visitors to civic, cultural, and recreational attractions.”

She said the signs are expensive but necessary.

“As it sits right now, it’s very easy for out-of-towners and tourists to drive right through our town and have no idea what they passed,” Woerdehoff said.

“The next step will be to send out the RFPs (request for proposals) to the local marketing and procurement facilities to assist in identifying and evaluating the key destinations and where we need that wayfinding signage.”

Printing the banners will also be part of the RFP.

“The banners are going to be a lot cheaper than the wayfinding signs – some could be brick-and-mortar type,” she said.

She noted that all of the committee’s work is being accomplished through donations and grants.

“We have to apply for grants - but we have to have so much fundraising done before we are approved for grants,” Woerdehoff said. “It’s all part of the game.”

The committee is also working on other plans for the uptown area.