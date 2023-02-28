The Denison Community School District’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget doesn’t have to be certified until April 15, but administration and the board have been going over the figures for a couple of months.

Last Monday, Business Manager Scott Larson presented a one-page summary to the school board members, showing where the levy might fall. It can change until the school board approves the budget for publication at its March meeting.

Larson’s projection was a property tax levy of $12.19 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which would be between 24 and 25 cents less that the current year’s property tax levy.

The allowable spending per student will be $7,635, a $220 increase from the current year.

The state aid figure is based on the 3% growth in funding signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year.

Larson projected a combined district cost of just over $23 million, of which state aid will fund nearly $18.7 million with the rest ($5,982,811) coming from property taxes.

Property tax revenue is based on the projected levy times the assed valuation in the district, which Larson said had increased.

However, he said he didn’t yet know where the valuations will land now that a bill passed to refigure the residential rollback without the inclusion of multi-family properties.

State law passed in 2021 removed multi-family properties from its own property tax class and included it in with residential. Combining the two classes of property caused the residential rollback to be a higher percentage, which would have had property owners paying more taxes. The bill that was signed by Gov. Reynolds last Monday excludes the effect of the multi-family property, and makes the rollback percentage smaller for residential property, meaning fewer property taxes paid.

After last Monday’s meeting, the Department of Revenue issued an order certifying the new assessment limitation, which will go from 56.4919% to 54.6501% for assessment year 2022.

School boards have a limited number of decisions that affect the budget. These are the cash reserve levy, management fund levy and the instructional support levy, which is a combination of property taxes and income surtaxes.

The Denison district is not using the cash reserve levy.

Projections are for the management fund levy to increase from $0.72130 to $1.02256, in order to raise $500,000 in fiscal year 2023-2024 instead of the $350,000 raised this year. Larson said the projected increase is needed to pay for higher insurance premium plus possible costs associated with early retirements. The insurance premium will increase to around $489,000 and the district anticipates early retirement costs of $40, 000 to $50,000.

For the instructional support levy, the amount of income surtax in the current year is 1% and the revenue generated was budgeted for $98,927. For next year, Larson presented an income surtax of 3%, generating anticipated revenue of $296,780.

However, he said he won’t know exactly how much the instructional support levy will generate until March when he will see the amount of income taxes paid district-wide for 2022.

The board-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy will be 33 cents and generate $164,000.

The debt service levy is projected to drop from 71 cents to 70 cents and generate $348,000.

Following are comparisons of the possible budget bottom lines for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

2022-2023 property tax levy: $12.44583

2023-2024 possible property tax levy: $12.19758

Difference: possible $0.24825 decrease

2022-2023 project amount of property taxes: $6,054,952

2023-2024 possible amount of property taxes: $5,982,811

Difference: possible $72,141 decrease

The budget figures presented are preliminary and can still be changed until the school board authorizes the budget for publication at its March meeting. A public hearing will also be scheduled at that time. The public hearing will be at a special board meeting early in April because the regular meeting date is the 17th, two days after the budget has to be certified.

Other school board action

The Denison Community School District said it made what was called “significant progress in the past month” in hiring new certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, some of the appointments approved at last Monday’s school board meeting were for coaching positions for spring sports this year

Following are the appointments.

Andrea Schwery, high school science

Ellie Dotzler, middle school math

Jacob Brawner, middle school track, 2023 season

Kambrie Dau, middle school dual language teacher, for sixth grade (the dual language program started with kindergarten and first grade students in the 2018-2019 school year and has been advancing one grade level each year)

Katie Burns, high school girls’ golf coach, 2023 season

Monica Lara, middle school assistant track coach, 2023 season

Padyn Reep, middle school language arts

Parker Preul, middle school social studies

Superintendent Mike Pardun said Dave Wiebers, high school principal, had verbal offers out to candidates for high school special education and high school math.