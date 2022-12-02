Denison School Board sets hearing on bond issue for December 19

At a brief special meeting at noon on Wednesday, the Denison School Board passed a resolution to set a public hearing at its next regular meeting on December 19 on the proposed issuance of $19.9 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds to fund an addition at Broadway Elementary School.

The estimated cost of the investment is around $17.8 million, which is proposed to be financed with a 15-year sales tax bond.

The amount of the proposed issuance is greater than the estimate because of interest and bonding costs, along with architect and engineering fees.

No property taxes would be used for the project.

The proposed location of the addition would be on the south side of the current building and would cover a significant portion of the paved play area at Broadway.

The functions of the boiler room currently on the south side of the building would be incorporated into the new addition.

The building addition is proposed to accomplish the following.

Allow third grade classrooms to move to Broadway, balancing the number of students at Broadway and Denison Elementary at around 450 in each building.

It would address problems with the Broadway Elementary gym building that was built in 1926/1927. Among the problems is that the fire marshal shut down sections of the building and restricted access more than 15 years ago. A restriction imposed on the gym is that spectators are not allowed, so some sort of multipurpose gym would be a part of the addition, as well as the educational classrooms for third grade students.

Annually, the district receives about $2.5 million in sales tax revenue and $150,000 to $160,000 in Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) revenue.

A financial analysis showed that with the annual principal and interest payment on the 15-year bond, the district would still have about $945,000 a year in sales tax revenue and PPEL revenue to fund other projects, such as roof repairs, the purchase of transportation and technology upgrades.

The school district has built up a balance of about $4.2 million in the penny sales tax and PPEL revenue to use on bigger projects.