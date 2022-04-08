Denison School Board to conduct public hearings on budget amendment, FY2023 budget at noon on Monday

The Denison School Board will conduct a public hearing at noon on Monday on an amendment to the current fiscal year budget.

The budget amendment proposes the following.

To increase instruction expenditures by $1.1 million as actual expenditures are expected to be above the budgeted amounts, due to COVID. Instruction expenditures had been budgeted at $18.69 million and will be $19.79 million after the amendment is applied

To increase non-instructional program expenditures by $280,000 as actual expenditures are expected to be over the budgeted amount, again due to COVID. Non-instructional program expenditures had been budgeted at $1,705,000 and will be $1,985,000 after the amendment is applied.

The budget amendment will not constitute an increase in property taxes collected.

FY 2022-2023 budget

The Denison School Board and administration is proposing a budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 that decreases the property tax levy by just more than 62 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation.

The proposed property tax levy is $12.44583 per $1,000 assessed valuation. The levy for the current fiscal year is $13.06783.

The amount of property taxes to be collected in 2022-2023 is $6,054,952, which is $173,510 more than is expected to be collected in the current fiscal year. An increase in property valuations throughout the district is the reason that property taxes collected will be more while the levy is decreasing.

Total revenue and other sources for 2022-2023 are projected at $33,290,623, which is about $410,000 less than the re-estimated amount for the current year.

Total expenditures, transfers and other uses are projected at $36,677,644, which is just more than $2.3 million more than the re-estimated amount for the current year.