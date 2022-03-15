Denison School District science lab/restroom renovations to be split between two years

The Denison School Board awarded a science lab and restroom renovation project to Badding Construction, of Carroll, during a meeting at noon on Thursday.

Badding Construction submitted the only bid.

The project was offered with some options. Base Bid A was to have substantial completion on the restroom renovations on or before August 19 and the science lab renovations on or before October 24.

Base Bid B split the work between two years, with substantial completion of the restroom renovations on or before August 19, and work starting on the science labs on or after May 24, 2023, with substantial completion on or before August 11, 2023.

Two alternates were also offered. Alternate No. 1 was to renovate a staff restroom, and alternate No. 2 was to renovation the boys’ and girls’ restrooms, all on the lower level of the high school building.

Badding submitted a price only for Base Bid B and the two alternates, in the following amounts.

Base Bid B: $2,084,800

Alternate No. 1: $62,300

Alternate No. 2: $155,700

The board awarded Badding the contract to do Base Bid B but not the two alternates.

With the two alternates added, the cost would have been $2,302,800.

Superintendent Mike Pardun said the estimated cost was right at $2.5 million.

The project to renovate the high school science labs is being driven by a need to modernize the rooms to make sure students’ needs are met through tech, more hands-on learning and more space.

With the lower-level high school restrooms removed from the project, the ones that will be renovated are located by the gym and those in the main building at the high school, and the restrooms on the upper landing and the restrooms that serve students in the second- and third-grade wing at Denison Elementary School.

At the high school, most of the restrooms are original from the inception in the building in 1970, with the exception of regular maintenance, Pardun said in the previous article.

Also on Thursday, the board approved the following resignations and appointments.

Resignations

Alise Meyers, high school science and FFA

Alyssa Clark, elementary teacher (kindergarten)

Chelsea Schroeder, high school ag and FFA sponsor

Courtney Woelber, high school Spanish teacher

Joe Clark, K-5 talented and gifted teacher

Appointments

Bella Constanza, elementary teacher