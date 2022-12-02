 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison Schools Holiday Band Concert on December 5

Christmas music

The Denison Community Schools Instrumental Music Program will present the 2022 Holiday Band Concert on Monday, December 5, at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

The concert will feature the 8th Grade Concert Band, 9-10 Concert Band and 11-12 Concert Band, under the direction of Denison band directors Peter Bekkerus, Ryan Meyer and Ruben Newell.

Music selections will include movie music from “The Polar Express” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as arrangements of traditional Christmas carols, and a new piece from Randall Standrdige called “Santa the Barbarian and the Pirates of the North Pole.”

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

