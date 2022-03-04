Denison Schools moves public hearing date forward on renovation projects

by Gordon Wolf

The supply-chain lag was the impetus for the Denison School Board to move up the date of a public hearing for a project to renovate science rooms at the high school and restrooms at the high school and Denison Elementary.

The school administration planned to have the hearing at the board’s next regular meeting on March 21 but recommended that it be moved to noon on Friday, March 11, to create a bigger window for casework to be ordered and delivered.

The bids will be opened the same week, on March 8, and the school board could entertain a motion to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder at the special meeting.

In other action at is meeting last week, the school board approved the following resignations.

Christian Barragan, associate

Kamari Cotton Moya, as an associate only

And the following appointments.

Jack Mendlik, high school assistant baseball coach

Karen Garinger, elementary special education teacher

Lauryn Hilger, elementary special education teacher

Nancy Voggesser, high school English teacher

Vanessa Everett, support staff