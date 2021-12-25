Denison seeks new city clerk

City also in process of choosing firm to help find city manager candidates

The Denison City Council on Tuesday gave City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford the authority to begin advertising the position of city clerk immediately.

The reason is that Lisa Koch, who has served in that position since July 2010, accepted the position of city administrator for the City of Woodbine last week.

The city council is also in the process of finding a new city manager; Crawford intends to retire in July next year.

On Tuesday the city council considered a proposal from Elizabeth A. Hansen, Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, of Ankeny, as a firm to help in the search for a city manager.

However, the council agreed to also get a quote from Jeff Cayler of Cayler Consulting, LLC, of Carroll. The council anticipates discussing Cayler’s proposal at its next meeting, which will take place on January 4.

The city has already engaged Cayler to search for a police chief. Dan Schafer, the city’s previous police chief, left the job to become chief of police in his hometown of Lake City.

The city had used Cayler in its last search for a police chief, which resulted in Schaffer’s appointment.

Midwest Municipal Consulting, L.L.C. was the firm that the City of Woodbine used for its city administrator search that led to the hiring of Koch.

Crawford said that Koch is willing to help the city staff with the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget and the current labor negotiations.

“She’s willing to help us up until the time she’s obligated to start her job in Woodbine and beyond that as requested,” he added.

Crawford also had praise for Koch’s work as city clerk during the city manager’s report at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“On behalf of all our city employees and especially city hall staff, we’d like to thank Lisa for her nearly 12 years of dedicated service as Denison city clerk and finance officer. Her strong work ethic and her thoroughness will serve as a model for our city’s administration moving forward.