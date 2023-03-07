“I’m really looking forward to the community all coming together,” said Denison St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizer Susan Grau.

The parade grand marshal will be Jerry Heiden, and Sally Quandt will be the Irish mother.

“This year we had almost 20 nominations, which really surprised me,” Grau said. “I think it’s getting out there – people are starting to understand a little bit more about what we’re doing.”

Bill Miller will drive the parade royalty in his restored convertible.

“This year, we reached out to the Hispanic community and asked them to get involved; so far, we have three or four businesses that are going to join us,” she said.

The Denison United Football Club is one of the organizations that will have a big presence at the parade.

The soccer club will march with 45 or 50 kids.

“I think that is great way to show the youth out there that it’s fun to get involved in these things,” Grau said.

“We have a lot of other new businesses that are joining this year – representing their businesses and the community supporting them.”

She said the Denison Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page is a good way to connect with others who have memories of the parade and/or plan to join this year.

“Shayna Curnyn has been putting up old pictures from years ago and going through old VHS tapes and pulling pictures,” Grau said.

“There are some great pictures from St. Patrick’s Day parades in the past and from the very first one.”

She said the old photographs have given her ideas about groups she could approach about getting involved again in the event.

“There are pictures of a lot of mascots; the Monarch mascot, and a frog and a dog,” Grau said. “It’s kind of neat when you look at it – go take a look.”

The photographs also show what kinds of floats and entries have been involved in past years.

One of her wishes for the parade hasn’t yet come true.

“We hope next year we’ll have a bagpipe player,” Grau said. “We’ve tried for a few years, but that hasn’t worked.”

In past years, she has had to ask for donations of a few items or vehicles, but that’s not the case this year.

“Right now, we have everything we need but encourage more people to sign up to join,” she said.

“I’d just really like for them to participate in the parade, and if they would either email or message me and let me know.”

She can be contacted through her Facebook page, Susan Brosnahan Grau, or by email at susangrau@msn.com.

Lineup for the parade begins at noon on Saturday, March 18, on First Avenue North by the Denison Post Office; the parade begins at 1 p.m.