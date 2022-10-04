Denison to begin Brownfields process to improve selected sites in community

It started with a cold call to Denison City Hall.

It resulted in a $400,000 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields grant that will be used to assess selected properties in the city so that they can be expanded, redeveloped or reused, and leverage further investment in the community.

At 10 a.m. Friday at Washington Park, EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister presented a ceremonial check for the grant amount to Denison Mayor Pam Soseman and Denison City Manager Bradley Hanson.

Terry Crawford, the former city manager/city engineer, and Carlos Castillo, who purchased one of the targeted properties, also took part in the check presentation.

The cold call that started it all was made by Steve Prideaux, whose titles and duties with HR Green include Brownfields land use planner.

HR Green is an engineering and consulting firm based in Cedar Rapids.

Back in the early part of 2021, Prideaux went searching on Google for towns of a certain population with certain industries and found Denison.

A Western Iowa location was also a preference because HR Green was already doing work in Sioux City and they could coordinate work on the two projects.

Most of HR Green’s projects in Iowa are in the eastern part of the state.

Crawford remembered the call from Prideaux.

“He said Denison was a prime candidate for an EPA Brownfields grant, and he was thinking of properties along the Highway 30 corridor south of the highway, 7th Street and Avenue C,” he said.

Crawford added that these were properties he had already been thinking of along these corridors that could be improved.

“He (Prideaux) showed me what HR Green had done around the state, especially in Waterloo and Sioux City. They were very good examples,” he continued.

He spoke to the mayor and presented the proposal to apply for the grant to the city council.

That was at the March 2, 2021, council meeting.

Crawford continued to have conversations with Prideaux, and on September 21 last year, the city council approved an agreement to hire HR Green for $9,000 to submit a grant application for the Brownfields funding.

Crawford said he helped on the grant application to lower the cost to the city.

On May 20 this year, an announcement was made that the City of Denison was selected to receive $400,000 of the $254.4 million in Brownfields grants for 265 selected communities.

Denison was selected for community-wide assessment work and the development of reuse plans for sites including the former Denison Municipal Utility (DMU) power plant and sites along Avenue C. The selected grant also supports the creation of a project webpage and Spanish translation services for outreach activities.

This fall, the city sent out requests for qualifications to firms to work on the Brownfields community-wide assessment. HR Green was the only firm that submitted a proposal. The city council voted to accept the proposal from HR Green at its September 20 meeting.

Hanson explained that HR Green is doing the work for $400,000, the same amount as the grant, less an internal amount, making the total $394,850.

Owners of the targeted properties would have to sign an agreement before an assessment could be done.

The ceremony Friday in Washington Park was streamed live on the EPA Region 7 Facebook channel.

When it was his turn to speak, Hanson referred to Denison’s motto, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” taken from the 1946 movie of the same name that starred hometown girl Donna Reed.

“We are proving that we can take what we are given, which is a Brownfields grant, and make something people want to celebrate, support, see and visit or patronize, just as in the movie,” Hanson said. “Today is the first step in that direction for the City of Denison with many more to come as we invest in our city, gathered as individuals to support and improve the community with aid from the United States Environmental Protection Agency presenting the city with a check to help our community spur economic prosperity.”

McCollister opened her talk with greetings spoken in English and Spanish.

“This is Denison’s first-ever and well-deserve Brownfields grant,” McCollister pointed out. “Mayor Pam (Soseman), we’re so proud to be partnering with you and your team. There is steep competition for Brownfields grants and we understand that Terry Crawford worked tirelessly to help bring this funding to Denison.”

She continued that she sees great potential for the sites targeted by the Brownfields grant and explained the importance of the project webpage and Spanish translation services.

“For Denison’s Spanish-speaking residents, this means better communication on projects that will make measurable differences in your community,” McCollister said. “This investment will benefit all Denison residents, especially those living in nearby residential areas. In Region 7, we’re fortunate to see so many great examples of the promise and fruits of the Brownfields program, and that is certainly the case here in Iowa.”

She pointed out that grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets.

“The work creates jobs and achieves broader economic development outcomes while taking advantage of existing infrastructure,” she said.

Soseman thanked the EPA for finally looking at Denison and seeing the community’s potential to be a beacon of prosperity for the region.

“As one of the most, if not the most, diverse community in Iowa, we are proud of our history and the bright future it brings,” Soseman said. “It is with great pleasure that we accept this award to repair some of our tarnished properties, to correct past mistakes and ensure a prosperous future. Now is our moment to shine for all of Iowa and for the nation, and we truly do our best for our residents, to set an example for others to follow.”

After the ceremony, Castillo said he became interested in the former DMU power plant before the Brownfields process started.

He said he liked the look of the old power plant building, likes old buildings and wanted to save it.

Castillo’s plan for the building is to restore the exterior and renovate the inside into space for fine food and for live entertainment, such as music and comedians.

He said this work will be done in phases, with the restaurant as the first phase.

Castillo is a 1991 Denison High School graduate who lives in Schleswig. He owns the convenience store in Charter Oak.

He explained the first step is to reroof the oldest part of the plant, which he believes was built in the mid-1890s or earlier, then tuckpoint the brick and restore the exterior into its original condition.

Other parts of the building were built in the 1920s and the 1950s, Castillo said.

He said some power plant equipment is still in the building, such as switch gear. He is thinking about using some of that equipment as décor, such as putting lights on the switch gear to make them look as if they are still operable.

The completion of the first phase is a ways out, but Castillo has in mind a name for the business based on its former use - the Power Plant.

While waiting for the Brownfields process to begin, Castillo has been cleaning up the property.

One of the benefits of the property is the vacant lot to the east of the building, which will become the parking lot.

About brownfields (from https://www.epa.gov/brownfields)

A brownfield is a property for which an expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

It is estimated that there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States.

The purpose of cleaning up and reinvesting in brownfield properties is to increase the local tax bases, facilitate job growth, use existing infrastructure, remove development pressures from undeveloped, open land, and improve and protect the environment.