Denison to eliminate city engineer position

Letter from Terry Crawford to mayor and council members

May 27, 2022

Honorable Mayor and City Council

City Hall

P.O. Box 668

Denison, Iowa 51442

Dear Pam, Corey, Jessica, John, Dustin, and Greg:

After serving as City Manager/City Engineer since July 16, 2012, I’m announcing my retirement at the end of July 2022. My last day in the office shall be July 29, 2022. I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the Denison community in a dual capacity and would like to thank you and the previous administrations I’ve worked with.

I’d like to especially thank all the great City of Denison employees and various Board members I’ve worked with for more than ten years.

I’m proud of the City’s accomplishments during my tenure, including grading and future paving of a Cross Wind Runway at the Airport with many FAA Federal grant funds, including a 100% grant for the current ongoing grading/drainage project; finishing Streetscape on South Main St. and 1st Avenue South with Federal Enhancement grant funds; multiple Traffic Signalization Improvements with State Traffic Safety and USTEP funds; 14th Street Parking Lot Improvements utilizing State Ag & Land Stewardship funding; replacing Tennis Courts with the help of USTA grants; swimming pool re-lining and steps replacement projects; multiple street improvements with the aid of Surface Transportation federal grants; assisting with the EDSA funded Quality Foods/Monogram Plant upgrades; fine tuning the Early Warning Flood System and recent FEMA assisted improvements to the East and West Boyer Rivers, including repairs upstream to protect the DMU well field and Smithfield Foods; renovation of City Hall; conducting a Housing Study and ongoing housing initiatives, including the recent Healthy Efficient Homes Development Agreement and the Hometown (Workforce) Housing endeavor, the Homes For Iowa House program; and the recent news of an EPA Brownfields grant for completion of Phase I & II Environmental Studies on multiple vacant or underused buildings for possible replacement with new commercial businesses or multi-family housing units.

My wife, Connie, and I look forward to my retirement but also to the future progress of our hometown community.

Sincerely,

Terence Crawford

Crawford offered the following comments about his letter and his time with the City of Denison.

He said Denison became near and dear to his heart since coming to the community in 1976 to work with Dick Dueland at McKeown and Associates. He said a number of McKeown and Associates employees are still there, under the firm’s current name, Sundquist Engineering. They are Louis Luvaas, Teresa Keairnes and Tom Rosauer. Crawford added he worked with Troy Groth when he and Steve Sundquist were working there.

He explained that Nathan Mahrt, a council member, and Denny Fineran, the mayor, encouraged him to take the city manager’s position, along with city engineering, in 2012.

“I remember telling them that there just wouldn’t be time,” he said, “unless City Clerk Lisa Koch took over quite a bit of the city budget.

“That’s what we worked out,” Crawford said. “I remember we had a lot of good department heads and Nathan (Mahrt) said I shouldn’t have to spend a lot of time managing them and would be able to spend quite a bit of my time on engineering work.”

“It worked for a number of years, and then things kind of started to change with municipalities across the state. I think more emphasis was being put on the management of municipal departments and employees. There were a number of things that the newer council wanted me to keep my eye on and go out and spend time with the departments, especially parks and recreation and public works,” he said.

Crawford said he has nothing but good memories about working for Denison.

“We hit a few bumps in the road but I don’t know if it would be normal if we didn’t,” he added.

Crawford continued, “The people of Denison, the taxpayers, are special to me. I’ve always tried to keep them in mind, especially with my engineer-ing ethics. The first canon of my engineering ethics is that I will always keep the public’s welfare and safety in mind when I’m designing public improvements, and that’s one of the canons that I tried to strictly adhere to because you’re dealing with the taxpayers’ dollars. I would say that was paramount in how I carried on my job.”

Crawford said it has been a pleasure to serve the city as city manager and city engineer.

“I think that we kind of proved that it got to be too much for one man. Brad (Hanson, new city manager) has come in and has his hands full with city management,” he said.

Crawford said Hanson is a personable leader and is going to be very good for the city.

“I’m really encouraged after just working with him for a week how he’s organized. He’s been meeting with a lot of people, setting things up and getting his feet on the ground. I think the future looks bright for the city and it’s going to be interesting keeping track of the progress.”