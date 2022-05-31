Denison to eliminate city engineer position

Will select engineering services based on qualifications, cost
The City of Denison will eliminate the position of city engineer on July 31 and instead send out requests for qualifications (RFQ) for engineering services.
At a special meeting last Wednesday, the city council tentatively set 4:30 p.m. on July 31 as the time through which Terry Crawford can continue to work on city projects as a city employee. They also agreed to allow an extension to that date if needed.
However, on Friday, Crawford released a letter sent to the mayor and city council announcing that his last day in office will be July 29.
For the past 10 years, Crawford has been the city manager/city engineer for Denison. Earlier this year he announced his intention to retire as city manager.
An item on the May 3 city council agenda was a possible motion to allow Crawford to continue to provide engineer services on a part-time basis effective July 16. However, motion did not occur as the council decided to have a task force discuss the position of city engineer.
Council members Jessica Garcia and Dustin Logan, Mayor Pam Soseman and Brad Hanson, the new city manager, were members of the task force, which met on Friday May 20.
Hanson offered his professional opinion on the city engineer position at a special city council meeting on Wednesday. He said he’s never worked for a city that had a city engineer.
Hanson has served as city administrator for the City of Onawa, the city administrator/city clerk for the City of Mondovi, Wisconsin, and the city administrator for the City of Tomah, Wisconsin.
He referenced one of those communities as having a population of 1,000 people more than Denison and with two interstate highways, and it did not have a city engineer.
Hanson added that by keeping Crawford on with the city through July 31, he could complete some of the projects he is currently working on, including Department of Transportation (DOT) grants and audits. Hanson could also communicate with Crawford on any questions he has.
“From my experience I do like working with consultants for different areas of the city, one from parks and rec, one from streets, facilities, and anytime you have a big project, such as a wellness center, you should always go out for an RFQ,” he continued.
In an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review, Hanson said he hopes the city will be able to secure an engineer for small projects or routine projects, such as road construction, with the same selected engineering firm or individual, while for major projects, such as a new facility, the engineering should be sent out for bids.
Crawford could respond to RFQs and bids just as any other engineer does.
Logan was asked his opinion on Hanson’s view.
“I have to lean on the side of the person we elected to hire and his professional opinion. We put a lot of faith in who we chose as city manager,” he said. “I also do agree with those statements as well. I’m used to projects being done in that manner – engineering costs associated on a project-by-project basis and then they are budgeted and bids taken with the project construction and engineering.”
Logan later added that a long-term plan would be useful so that the city is planning projects this year for next year and not doing projects on a year-by-year basis.
“The first year is going to be busy because you’re going to be doing one this year and getting ready for next year,” he said.
Hanson and Mayor Pam Soseman said work is already being done on a capital improvement plan.
Hanson commended Crawford for doing two jobs for as long as he did.
“I think Terry’s done a fine job while he’s been here. I know he had to work pretty hard for both roles,” he said. “I think the clerk (City Clerk Jodie Flaherty) can speak on that; we both have experience working dual roles. Not one of them was a city engineer, and we know how much engineers have to do, but a clerk has a lot of duties to do and so does the supervisor of a city.”
Regarding the July 31 date, Crawford pointed to the number of projects he’d have to complete by then.
“There are a number of things I’ve been working on, like a Discover Iowa grant application with Brian (Kempfert, director of parks and recreation) for Washington Park, for example. They take time,” he said.
Soseman asked if that involved engineering or if that is something a city manager could do.
Hanson said he believes that is something for which the work could be picked up where Crawford leaves off.
“There are a lot of things coming up like that, and I didn’t want to overload Brad (Hanson) right away, so I’ve been trying to finish some of them,” Crawford added.
Soseman and later Councilman John Granzen said it is important to get the audits done for projects that involved funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Garcia suggested a list of engineering items that Crawford has to get done and a list of other projects to do. Crawford said he has that list.
He added later that he appreciated the council making a decision on Wednesday so he has time to figure out what he’s going to do.
At the end of the discussion, Hanson added, “Before you adjourn, I’ve only been here seven days, but I want to thank Terry for his 10 years of service to the City of Denison, and I think I have some big shoes to fill.”