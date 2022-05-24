Denison to use ad hoc committee to explore city engineer job specifics

The Denison City Council had discussed a number of times in the past the possibility of Terry Crawford continuing to do the city engineering work on a part-time basis after he retired from the city manager part of his city manager/city engineer title.

The process of hiring for the city engineer position will involve advertising the job and seeking requests for proposals from interested applicants.

Bradley Hanson, who started as the new city manager last week Tuesday, said the city’s human resources consultant recommended following the city’s policy and advertising the position.

Crawford said he was completely happy with waiting for the process of writing a job description and responding to a request for proposal for the position.

Hanson said in order to advertise the position immediately, the council would have to set a salary range to go along with a draft city engineer job description.

He added that the city could include in a draft notice to everyone who may apply that the job description was under review by the city council.

The council decided to go with the ad hoc committee process it had used to discuss the replacement of Crawford as city manager.

That had been a recommendation by Councilwoman Jessica Garcia, who is a member of the ad hoc committee. Councilman Dustin Logan is another member of the committee.

No more than two council members can serve on the meeting or it would constitute an open public meeting under Iowa law.

Garcia said the ad hoc committee explored the scope of the city manager position, worked on a job description and brought a recommendation back to the full council.

She said with the city engineer position, the conversation about part-time versus full-time or continuing work would start with the ad hoc committee.

She added that she and Logan could be the council members who serve on the committee but left the door open for other council members to serve if they wanted to.

Mayor Pam Soseman and Hanson will also serve on the committee.

Councilman Corey Curnyn suggested that the ad hoc committee might want to expedite their work because the hiring process would also involve a period of time to receive responses to RFPs. He asked if something could be presented at the next council meeting, set for June 7.

The possibility of setting a special meeting was also mentioned.