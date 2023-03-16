Norelius Public Library in Denison and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Carroll are two locations for public town-hall style meetings being planned to get feedback from Iowans on digital services, including broadband, in their area.

More than 50 of the meetings have been planned by the Office of Chief Information Officer with the Department of Management.

The meeting at Norelius Public Library, located at 1403 1st Avenue South, is 6 p.m. on May 8.

The meeting at DMACC in Carroll will be in Knott Commons, 906 North Grant Road and is set for 6 p.m. on May 9.

A press release about the meetings reads, “We want to hear from Iowans of all walks of life on how they use the internet and digital services in general. If you ever felt like the digital world is passing you by, for whatever reason, this is your chance to speak up and help Iowa identify ways to help you and your community.”

The meetings will begin with a short presentation on digital services followed by a discussion with the audience on the barriers and potential solutions for full participation in the digital aspects of society.

It is anticipated that the meetings will last about 90 minutes.