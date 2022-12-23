 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DES 2nd grade penguins save Christmas

The second graders from Denison Elementary School presented their Christmas musical, “How the Penguins Saved Christmas,” on December 1 at the high school’s Fine Arts Center.

On the day of Christmas Eve, Santa Claus is knocked out after he falls out of his sleigh while flying over the South Pole and can’t remember who or where he is. Penguins try to jog his memory through songs that explain who Santa is, what he does on Christmas Eve and how happy he makes children.

Finally, the penguins call on the emperor penguin who hypnotizes Santa, and he regains his memory. The reindeer fly in after searching for Santa and remind him to fasten his seatbelt and to keep both hands on the reins.

