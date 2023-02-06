The third graders from Denison Elementary School will perform a musical, “Off Their Rockers,” on Tuesday, February 28, at 7 p.m. at the high school’s Fine Arts Center.
The story takes place in a senior center where all is quiet and calm, until the center director decides to use music and dance to bring fun and excitement into the lives of the seniors.
Through songs and dances that were a part of the seniors' past, the director, along with friends and family, encourage the seniors to "get off their rockers" and join in the fun.