Denison Elementary School third graders dressed up in wigs and old-style clothing and propped themselves up with canes and walkers in a musical romp through the years of rock and roll.

The musical "Off Their Rockers" was performed February 28 at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. The production was directed by Angie Rosener.

Students performed dances and movements to Bob Segar's "Old Time Rock and Roll," ZZ Top's "Sharped Dressed Man," Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock," Danny and the Juniors' "At the Hop" and Joey Dee and the Starlighters' "Peppermint Twist."

In the finale, a group of students revved up the thottles on their walkers and shuffled across the stage in a race performed to Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."

Following is the list of cast members.

"Old Time Rock and Roll" rockers: Aisha Campa, Genesis Marquez, Solomon Morris and Owen Thompson

"Sharp Dressed Man:" ZZ Top - Roman Neemann and Colvin Young. Security Guard - Jazmyn Parr. Crazy Fans - Ashley Baez, Dominiuqe Meaike, Maliaya Mich and Brynleigh Wendt. Fainting Woman - Kennisyn Burns.

"At the Hop" dancers: Hadley Boettger, Macy Houstin, Ayla Miller and Hayden Urich

"Born to Be Wild:" Racers- Colton Harper, Madilyn Nelson and Elder Ramirez. Pit Crew - Galilea Acosta and Whyitt Lilleholm. Flag Person - Isla Meseck.

Other cast members

Center Director: Jazmyn Parr

Center Worker 1: Isla Meseck

Center Worker 2: Conway Westphalen

Center Worker 3: Emerson Caceres

Grandpa Otis: Colton Harper

Grandma Laverne: Dominique Meaike

Granchild Josh: Whyitt Lilleholm

Grandchild Jennifer: Galilea Acosta

Wilbur: Roman Neemann

Mabel: Hayden Urich

Richard: Jacob Meggison

Kermit: Miguel Salazar

Clara: Ayla Miller

Sadie: Kennisyn Burns

Bill: Owen Thompson

Marina: Brynleigh Wendt

Walt: Michael Bosire

Elmer: Solomon Morris

Harriet: Aisha Campa

Fritz: Preston Wessel

Pearl: Macy Houston

Nellie: Hadley Boettger

Ruth: Maliaya Mich

Earl: Walter Gonzalez

Sally: Ashley Baez

Henry: Elder Ramirez

Hazel: Madilyn Nelson

Esther: Genesis Marquez

Marvin: Colvin Young

Gertrude: Meylin Requeno