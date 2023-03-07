Denison Elementary School third graders dressed up in wigs and old-style clothing and propped themselves up with canes and walkers in a musical romp through the years of rock and roll.
The musical "Off Their Rockers" was performed February 28 at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. The production was directed by Angie Rosener.
Students performed dances and movements to Bob Segar's "Old Time Rock and Roll," ZZ Top's "Sharped Dressed Man," Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock," Danny and the Juniors' "At the Hop" and Joey Dee and the Starlighters' "Peppermint Twist."
In the finale, a group of students revved up the thottles on their walkers and shuffled across the stage in a race performed to Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."
Following is the list of cast members.
"Old Time Rock and Roll" rockers: Aisha Campa, Genesis Marquez, Solomon Morris and Owen Thompson
"Sharp Dressed Man:" ZZ Top - Roman Neemann and Colvin Young. Security Guard - Jazmyn Parr. Crazy Fans - Ashley Baez, Dominiuqe Meaike, Maliaya Mich and Brynleigh Wendt. Fainting Woman - Kennisyn Burns.
"At the Hop" dancers: Hadley Boettger, Macy Houstin, Ayla Miller and Hayden Urich
"Born to Be Wild:" Racers- Colton Harper, Madilyn Nelson and Elder Ramirez. Pit Crew - Galilea Acosta and Whyitt Lilleholm. Flag Person - Isla Meseck.
Other cast members
Center Director: Jazmyn Parr
Center Worker 1: Isla Meseck
Center Worker 2: Conway Westphalen
Center Worker 3: Emerson Caceres
Grandpa Otis: Colton Harper
Grandma Laverne: Dominique Meaike
Granchild Josh: Whyitt Lilleholm
Grandchild Jennifer: Galilea Acosta
Wilbur: Roman Neemann
Mabel: Hayden Urich
Richard: Jacob Meggison
Kermit: Miguel Salazar
Clara: Ayla Miller
Sadie: Kennisyn Burns
Bill: Owen Thompson
Marina: Brynleigh Wendt
Walt: Michael Bosire
Elmer: Solomon Morris
Harriet: Aisha Campa
Fritz: Preston Wessel
Pearl: Macy Houston
Nellie: Hadley Boettger
Ruth: Maliaya Mich
Earl: Walter Gonzalez
Sally: Ashley Baez
Henry: Elder Ramirez
Hazel: Madilyn Nelson
Esther: Genesis Marquez
Marvin: Colvin Young
Gertrude: Meylin Requeno
The chorus members were students from the following classrooms: Aguilera, Carrie Gunderson, Megan Nahnsen, Jamie Nelson, Katie Pick and Erin Plagge