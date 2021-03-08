Desy is new Juvenile Court Services officer

Desy said his biggest challenge at present is learning how everything works here.

“The district I came from has a set of policies and practices and services that we used and now I’m getting used to the services here, in addition to working with local schools, communities, the county attorney, the board of supervisors and providers in the Denison area,” he said.

Desy said he appreciates that rural communities are more in touch with youth.

“I think we’re a lot more hands-on with the youth, trying to make sure they have the opportunity to succeed,” he said. “That is a big change; working in Council Bluffs, I didn’t have that benefit. Being in a big city, the communication and relationships weren’t as hands-on or direct.”

The smaller community allows for more one-on-one contact with youth in need of assistance, Desy said.

He alternated working one week in the office and one week from home in Council Bluffs, due to COVID-19 concerns.

That made doing his job more difficult.

“Here, at any point during the week, if you feel the need to get in front of a youth that’s struggling, it’s a possibility and you can make it happen,” he said.