Desy is new Juvenile Court Services officer

Nate Desy is the new Juvenile Court Services (JCS) officer for the Third Judicial District in Iowa.
He replaces Glen Barngrover, who retired at the end of October 2020 after serving JCS for nearly 34 years.
Desy had a roughly six-week transition period into the job and started full time on February 19.
He said he has been getting advice from Barngrover and will continue to do so.
Juvenile court technician Deb Schillerberg and his supervisor, Martin Appelt, who both worked with Barngrover, have also helped Desy in the transition period.
“They’ve been there to help me out along the way,” he said.
Desy is a 2001 graduate of Denison High School (DHS).
He has a 2006 bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Iowa State University.
After receiving his degree, he took an internship with U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services in Des Moines and then accepted a position in Cedar Rapids as a federal probation technician.
Desy also worked at a halfway house in Cedar Rapids.
In 2010, he and his wife, Rachel, moved back to Denison.
He worked for several years at Denison Job Corps and then as a juvenile court officer in Pottawattamie County.
Desy said his biggest challenge at present is learning how everything works here.
“The district I came from has a set of policies and practices and services that we used and now I’m getting used to the services here, in addition to working with local schools, communities, the county attorney, the board of supervisors and providers in the Denison area,” he said.
Desy said he appreciates that rural communities are more in touch with youth.
“I think we’re a lot more hands-on with the youth, trying to make sure they have the opportunity to succeed,” he said. “That is a big change; working in Council Bluffs, I didn’t have that benefit. Being in a big city, the communication and relationships weren’t as hands-on or direct.”
The smaller community allows for more one-on-one contact with youth in need of assistance, Desy said.
He alternated working one week in the office and one week from home in Council Bluffs, due to COVID-19 concerns.
That made doing his job more difficult.
“Here, at any point during the week, if you feel the need to get in front of a youth that’s struggling, it’s a possibility and you can make it happen,” he said.
“And you have the high school, the middle school or even sometimes the elementary school to assist with that.”
Desy said he is working hard to make sure that he continues with the practices Barngrover put in place over the last 30 years.
“It’s easy doing that because he’s created such great relationships with the schools and with the communities in Crawford County,” he said.
In the debate about whether to send youth to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) Center in Cherokee for detention or to Central Iowa Juvenile Detention in Eldora, which has been promoted as a cheaper alternative, Desy said he is developing his own opinion.
“It’s in the best interest of the child and the community to make sure that child is as close as possible to that family, whether that family visits or not,” Desy said.
He said he has nothing against the YES Center or Central Iowa Detention Services.
Desy feels he’s a good fit for the job.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “I know my family is liking the fact that I’m off the road, because I’ve been on the road for the last seven years to Council Bluffs and the Harlan area and I look forward to learning the new practices in Crawford County and the third district.”