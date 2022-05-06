Desy to leave CDC team; joins PCS as business coordinator

Rachel Desy has been the office manager at the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County since starting in November of 2012.

Her last day will be May 31.

She has accepted a new career opportunity as the business coordinator at Professional Computer Solutions (PCS) of Denison.

“After careful consideration, I realized that the opportunity was too exciting for me to decline,” Desy said.

The business coordinator position is new to PCS.

“I will be serving as a member of the management team and will be assisting with project planning and organization. I will also be performing some HR duties and recruiting as well as monitoring milestones and goal progression,” Desy said. “I will be working with members of the management team to learn about the different projects they are leading and will be focused on helping the team to enhance and grow the company’s solutions.”

She said the position fits well with her professional skillset and career goals.

“I’m very excited that this position exists right here in our rural community,” Desy said. “I believe it’s a wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward to joining a great team.”

She said she has enjoyed her time at the CDC.

“I’ve met some truly wonderful people and I’ve been very blessed to work alongside the leaders in the community. I have enjoyed working with the current staff and the board members,” Desy said.

“I’m so grateful for the experience that I’ve gained, and all of the things I’ve learned personally and professionally.”

She plans to continue her volunteer roles on the Eventide Board of Directors, the Board of Education of the Denison Community School District, and the Denison Airport Commission.

She said she is thankful that PCS is very community-minded.

“They definitely encourage their employees to be involved in community service and volunteer opportunities,” Desy said.

She said the CDC’s next office manager will have the opportunity to shape that position.

“I always think it’s nice to give someone else the opportunity to come in with a fresh perspective and pick up the ball and take it even farther,” Desy said.

“I’m really excited to see the next step the organization will take and I wish them nothing but the best.”