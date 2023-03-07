The Denison High School (DHS) Jazz One has qualified for the 2023 Iowa Jazz Championships, to be conducted in Ames on April 4.

DHS Jazz One will perform at the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center at 10 a.m. in Class 3A competition.

Over the weekend, the Jazz One members traveled to Council Bluffs for their last regular season contest. The band received 12 outstanding solo awards, earned second place in class 3A, and Brian Ibarra was named an outstanding performer over the entire contest.