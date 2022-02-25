DHS Jazz One qualifies for state contest

Recognized for having the best saxophone section at district festival

On Monday, the Denison High School jazz bands traveled to Glenwood to compete in the Southwest Iowa district jazz festival, which determines which jazz bands qualify for the Iowa Jazz Championships.

Two Denison High School jazz bands (DHS Jazz One and DHS Jazz Two) competed in class 4A and came away with “Best Saxophone Section” (DHS Jazz One), Fourth Place (DHS Jazz Two), and Second Place (DHS Jazz One).

The second place finish by the top jazz band automatically qualifies it for the 2022 Iowa Jazz Championships.

Five DHS musicians were also awarded “Outstanding Solo” awards: Shelby Kastner, trumpet (Jazz Two); Esteban Castellanos, alto sax (Jazz One); James Garcia, tenor sax (Jazz One); Brian Ibarra, baritone sax (Jazz One); and Jared Haberberger, trumpet (Jazz One).

In all, two jazz bands in each class were awarded automatic invitations for the 2022 Iowa Jazz Championships.

Class 1A: Tri-Center (1st), Griswold (2nd)

Class 2A: Treynor (1st), IKM-Manning (2nd)

Class 3A: Harlan (1st), Glenwood (2nd)

Class 4A: Lewis Central (1st), Denison (2nd)