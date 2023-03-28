Over the weekend, Denison High School’s (DHS) top mariachi ensemble, “Mariachi Reyes del Oeste,” made a two-day trip to eastern Iowa to showcase the DHS mariachi program. Over two days, members of Reyes del Oeste visited the University of Northern Iowa, attended a minor league hockey game, and entertained members of the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association.

On Friday morning (March 24), the mariachi gave a musical and educational performance for music and Spanish students and faculty at the University of Northern Iowa, followed by a question and answer session. The students received a tour of the UNI campus before departing from Cedar Falls. That afternoon, after arriving in the Coralville/Iowa City area, the group attended an Iowa Heartlanders hockey game at Xtream Arena, where they performed at both intermissions. On Saturday (March 25), Mariachi Reyes del Oeste performed prior to both general sessions of the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association conference before making the return trip to Denison.

Members of the top mariachi ensemble include: Kaya Auen (violin), Victoria Santamaria (violin), Estela Lupian (violin), Maite Arreola (violin), Alexis Rodriguez (trumpet), Christopher Rangel (trumpet), Brian Ibarra (vihuela), Amy Estrada (guitar), Nallely Rivera (guitar), and Adrian Velazquez-Nieto (guitarron). The group is directed by Ruben Newell and Claudia Rihner.

The next performance for Mariachi Reyes del Oeste will be at the annual mariachi fundraiser, “Fiesta Mariachi,” on Saturday, April 15, at Denison High School. All four DHS Mariachi ensembles will perform, as well as the mariachi ensemble from Storm Lake High School.