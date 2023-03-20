The Denison High School National Honor Society induction took place on March 13. 2023 inductees were Taya Adams, Whitlee Auen, Kaylie Baker, Quinlan Bygness, Angela Cruz, Easton Emery, John Graeve, Elli Heiden, Shelby Kastner, Chloe Koch, Calli Korner, Claire Leinen, Jordyn Linn, Brianna Musgrave, Brittany Musgrave, Gracie Outhouse, Christell Salazar, Kiana Schulz, and Luke Wiebers.
DHS National Honor Society induction
