DHS senior Eljesa Terziu finalist in Iowa State Bar Association competition

Eljesa Terziu, a senior at Denison High School, is a finalist in the Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project.

Eighty-six finalists were selected from the more than 500 students across Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” Project. The finalists were honored at a luncheon in Des Moines on January 20.

From the finalists, five students and their teachers will be chosen by a random drawing to receive scholarship grants and honoraria in recognition of their efforts.

The “Know Your Constitution” Project is designed to enrich students’ understanding and appreciation of the Constitution. The students participating in the project were required to familiarize themselves with Constitution related issues.

A quiz was completed by each participating student, and an essay question accompanied the quiz. This year’s essay topic involved Constitutional questions concerning student free speech off campus and subsequent school suspension. The question is modeled after recent cases before the United States Supreme Court.

The program is sponsored by the Iowa State Bar Association, with additional funding from the Iowa State Bar Foundation and many of the county bar sssociations across Iowa.