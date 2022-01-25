DHS Singing Ambassadors head to Branson

Students will take in the sights and perform for live audiences

The Denison High School (DHS) Singing Ambassadors, the school’s show choir, is heading for Branson, Missouri, in April.

The group is under the direction of Kandy Thompson, DHS vocal music teacher.

The group will perform at Silver Dollar City on April 14 and will open for The Six, billed as “an orchestra of human voices,” during the afternoon and evening of April 15 in Branson.

The performances will last about 25 minutes.

“This year revolves around the theme ‘I’m a star,’” Thompson said.

The group will perform songs that lean toward the Big Band style.

“Every year we have a different kind,” she said. “Last year was more Rock and Roll. This year is a little bit more jazz, Big Band and swing-style music.”

The students will also have a chance to relax and take in the sights, she said.

“We will go to Dolly Parton’s Stampede on Wednesday and then Thursday we are at Silver Dollar City; we perform at 9:30 in the morning, so we perform and then spend the rest of the day there,” Thompson said. “We get to go to the show the Haygoods (a family of musicians/performers) that night. On Friday we’re going to go on a guided cave tour.”

The group will take a chartered bus and will return the day before Easter, she said.

The Singing Ambassadors show choir is an extracurricular group that practices outside of the school day.

“We usually audition in the spring for the next school year,” she said. “We range from 30 to 40 kids in the show choir and we have eight band members.”

Three-per-week rehearsal sessions started once the fall musical was over in November.

“We practice Monday nights from 6:30 to 8 and Wednesday and Friday morning for an hour before school starts,” Thompson said. “We’ve been practicing since the beginning of school, but we only did Friday mornings from August to October.”

The Singing Ambassadors are the best of the best, she said.

Thompson said she sees the Branson trip as a recruiting tool for the group - and a good life experience.

“I’ve taken two groups to New York, I’ve gone to Orlando once, and I’ve gone to Chicago three times,” Thompson said.

“The students get out to see what other performance places there are. To be able to see what’s out in the world is an amazing thing, and also to be able to perform before a Branson show is a great opportunity.”

The Singing Ambassadors will participate in four contests this spring and will perform at the pops concert at DHS in March.