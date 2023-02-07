Denison High School competed in Regional Academic Decathlon Tournament in Des Moines on January 26 and 27. The team placed fourth out of the large schools in the tournament. Johnston received the highest team score with 26,474.1 points. Urbandale placed second with 25,902.2 points. Roosevelt placed third with 23,507.3 points. Denison’s fourth place score totaled 23,197.1 points. This score qualifies DHS to compete in the state tournament taking place in Urbandale on March 3 and 4.

Individual Results — Honors: Danny Saldana, 4,337.9; Anahi Velasco, 4,292.1

Scholastic: Tyson Stoppel, 4,710.7; Quincy Mahrt, 4,641.4; Poe Htoo, 3,785.0;

Varsity: Alan Rivera, 2,797.1; Leo Martin, 2,417.9;

The team placed first in the Super Quiz competition.

In the Honors Division, Danny Saldana placed second in Economics.

In the Scholastic Division, Poe Htoo placed third in Social Science.

Quincy Mahrt placed first in Art and Music, and third in Interview and Economics.

Tyson Stoppel placed second in Literature and Science, and third in Economics and Social Science. Stoppel had the second highest point total in his division. Mahrt had the third highest point total in his division.

“This was a decent result for us,” said Aaron Ratliff, Denison Academic Decathlon head coach. “Tyson Stoppel as only a freshman produced amazing results. With five more weeks of studying, we should definitely be able to vie for a top-three finish at state.”