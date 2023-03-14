Denison High School (DHS) competed in its 39th straight State Academic Decathlon Tournament on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at Urbandale High School. DHS placed third in the small school division in the tournament. South Central Calhoun placed first in the small school division. Cedar Rapids Jefferson was the top scoring large school. Both schools will represent Iowa in the national tournament in Frisco, Texas. Union placed second for the small schools.

Individual Results

Honors: Danny Saldana, 4,875.7; Anahi Velasco, 4,594.9

Scholastic: Poe Htoo, 4,186.4; Quincy Mahrt , 4,871.1; Tyson Stoppel, 4,314.9

Varsity: Leo Martin, 3,084.3; Aiden Medrano, 3,603.3; Alan Rivera, 2,730.0

Highlights: Quincy Mahrt was the top overall scorer in the Scholastic Division. He medaled in four of the 10 subjects: third in Art and Math, second in Social Science, and first in Speech.

Anahi Velasco received her first medal in her third and final year of Academic Decathlon with a second place finish in Social Science. She was also the highest overall scorer on the DHS team.

Danny Saldana, also in the Honors Division, earned for medals: third in Science, Social Science, and Essay, and second in Language and Literature.

Poe Htoo placed third in Social Science and first in Interview in the Scholastic Division.

Tyson Stoppel picked up four medals: third in Economics and Literature, second in Math, and first in Science.

Leo Martin picked up two medals in the Varsity Division: third in Literature and second in Math.

Aiden Medrano medaled in four events: third in Economics, second in Math and Literature, and first in Science.

Coaches’ comments: Competition at the state level is considerable and some years we feel fortunate to win any medals. This year, seven of our eight competitors medaled. After regionals, our team was in fourth place in the small school division and our goal was to improve enough to bring home a trophy. The third place finish was gratifying and we were not that far away from winning the small school competition. We have a very young team this year with freshman Poe Htoo, Tyson Stoppel, Leo Martin and Aiden Medrano. Our lone senior was Anahi Velasco. With a little more work next year, a state championship is within our grasp.