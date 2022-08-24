DHS therapy dog program begins with new school year

Offering a welcoming paw to students

Students in Jay Petersen’s special education classroom at Denison High School (DHS) were welcomed in a unique way when returning to classes on Tuesday.

They were greeted by a new addition to the school staff – Violet, a one-year-old Labradoodle

She is at the center of the school’s new therapy dog program.

The program received unanimous support from the Denison School Board when Petersen and Violet made a presentation at the Monday, August 15, board meeting.

Therapy dogs in school is not a new concept. Petersen’s presentation to the board pointed out they are in the Cherokee schools, Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and the Okoboji schools.

He explained that Storm Lake has had a therapy dog program for a number of years.

The program was started by Jaymie Bral, the Storm Lake Middle School principal.

“We started thinking about that, talking last summer a little bit,” Petersen told school board members and administrators. “He (Bral) said it is one of the best tools he has for a special education room.”

A quick Internet search for the words “therapy dogs” and “Iowa schools” yields a number of articles about how the canines are helping students in districts.

Petersen told the school board that having Violet in his classroom will be a huge reward for students.

“A tool to make their day a positive experience,” he continued. “Most of the students have animals at home just for that reason.

“The atmosphere here (at DHS) is great. The culture is awesome. This will just increase that a little more,” he added.

DHS Principal Dave Wiebers said that Petersen probably greets as many students on a regular morning as he does, and now it will be Petersen and Violet.

“Adding to what he (Petersen) said, this adds to our environment, that this is a welcoming place,” Wiebers continued. “And we’re here to help students.”

Pardun said he talked to the Storm Lake Superintendent who expressed her excitement that DHS was considering a therapy-dog program.

Violet has been part of the Petersen home since the end of September last year. She turned one year old in July. Violet had to be one year old to complete the certification she needed.

Petersen said he purchased Violet with the intent she would be used as a therapy dog but she is also a personal dog. In fact, Petersen’s son showed Violet at the 4-H and FFA Dog Show at the Crawford County Fair in July.

But she is also a learning tool for the students in Petersen’s classroom, just as teachers use other learning tools.

Petersen has covered all the costs associated with Violet and will continue to do so. He also is covering the cost of insurance, which is $200 per year through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

In an interview with the Denison Bulletin and Review, Petersen explained that Violet will be integral in building relationships with students.

“A lot of what I do with my kids is building relationships and trust, and she (Violet) really aids as a tool in building relationships,” he explained. “Kids will have a positive association with school. They will have something to look forward to every day.”

He continued that using paper and books gets old pretty fast.

By contrast, Violet is “a living, breathing thing that gives them non-judgment, love and caring,” Petersen said.

He said some of the ways that Violet will interact with students is to sit as students read to her to work on their verbal skills and communication, to sit as students tell stories to her as they work on talking.

Students will also groom and care for Violet’s needs as part of lessons for life skills.

Other ways that Violet will be used in the Petersen’s classroom and at the school are the following.

 Assist with calming an angry or upset student

 Earned time with the dog as a reward

 Basic dog training - the process and techniques

 Write a letter to the dog or verbal sharing with the dog

In his written proposal to the school board and administration, Petersen pointed out, “Each day, students with disabilities and emotional issues sit in school reluctant to participate in class or group activities, withdraw from peers, acting out with negative behaviors or going to the nurse to receive attention. Some isolate themselves and have attendance issues. These students do not go unnoticed! I believe a therapy dog would be a tool that would help us reach these students, build relationships with them, and provide another means of positive interactions and connections for them.”

He said therapy animals help people improve their self-esteem, help develop social stills and provide comfort to those who have anxiety.

“Their presence is soothing and has been documented to lower blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety,” Petersen wrote.

Petersen acknowledged that a therapy dog will not solve all problems but said it will be an “extremely helpful and valuable tool for us to help the kids we love and care for every day.”

He said labradoodles – a cross between a Labrador retriever and a standard poodle - are often chosen for use as therapy dogs because they are widely known as companion dogs with temperaments that are described as friendly and outgoing, strongly human-oriented with a love for pleasing their human friends.

“Their kind, friendly eyes express character, intelligence, and are very inviting which helps to relieve fear of dogs that some students might experience. They also don’t shed and help provide relief from allergies and are hypoallergenic,” he wrote in his proposal.

Petersen also provided information on the training he and Violet have received.

 Certified therapy team through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which is a therapy/service dog training and certification organization.

 Completed an Emotional Support/Therapy Dog training in Omaha, Nebraska, through Pups with a Purpose over the course of the last eight months.

 Violet passed her American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test last spring (May 9, 2022), and August 12 completed her Certified Therapy Dog testing. The certification consisted of a battery of tests completed by a certified evaluator for the American Kennel Club (AKC) Community Canines, and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

The testing took place in a public facility and involved the following:

 Accepting a friendly stranger

 Sitting politely for petting

 Appearance and grooming

 Out for a walk - walking on a loose lead

 Walking through a crowd

 Sit and down on command and staying in place

 Coming when called

 Reaction to another dog

 Reaction to distraction

 Supervised separation from handler

Petersen added in his proposal his intent is to gather information during student registration where those with allergies and fear of dogs could self-identify so a plan can be developed that is workable for the family and the school. He said he will be available to answer questions and concerns.

He continued he will also train the students on appropriate behaviors around Violet and explain how she will be used in the school.

“Initially this will be done through a school assembly with follow-up training on a smaller group basis,” he wrote.

Petersen said he would work with the custodial staff to identify where Violet can go outside for her elimination needs.

Petersen and Violet have visited a number of other places together on their own and as part of their training. These visits have been to the Youth BLAST Program at St. John Lutheran Church in Dunlap nursing homes in Dunlap and Omaha. He said he and Violet plan to visit the Youth BLAST again and plan to make visits to nursing homes a monthly activity.