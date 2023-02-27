The Denison High School (DHS) Instrumental Music program will present its annual March concert on Thursday, March 2, at the DHS Fine Arts Center. The concert will begin at 7:30 and will feature the two DHS Concert Bands. Admission is free
The theme of this year's concert is "The Sky's the Limit." The concert will begin with the 9-10 concert band, which will perform selections including "Afterburn," "Flying Tigers," "Blue Sky Horizon," and "Walking to the Sun," which will feature a story and artwork created by members of the 9-10 band that go along with the music.
The 11-12 concert band will perform a classic Karl King march, "Aces of the Air," as well as selections from "Star Wars." The band will also perform a piece inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, accompanied by actual video footage and audio clips from the first moon landing.
The featured soloist for this year's concert will be vocalist Noah Fredericksen. Noah is a 2020 graduate of Denison High School and currently a junior music major at the University of Northern Iowa. He will be performing the standard "Come Fly With Me" with the 11-12 concert band.