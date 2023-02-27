The Denison High School (DHS) Instrumental Music program will present its annual March concert on Thursday, March 2, at the DHS Fine Arts Center. The concert will begin at 7:30 and will feature the two DHS Concert Bands. Admission is free

The theme of this year's concert is "The Sky's the Limit." The concert will begin with the 9-10 concert band, which will perform selections including "Afterburn," "Flying Tigers," "Blue Sky Horizon," and "Walking to the Sun," which will feature a story and artwork created by members of the 9-10 band that go along with the music.

The 11-12 concert band will perform a classic Karl King march, "Aces of the Air," as well as selections from "Star Wars." The band will also perform a piece inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, accompanied by actual video footage and audio clips from the first moon landing.