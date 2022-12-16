 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Suicide Prevention Line

Dial 988 for mental health crisis services

Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis have a new way to get help in Iowa.

The National Suicide Prevention Line, 988, became active in Iowa on July 16.

Dialing 988 will connect an individual in suicidal crisis or emotional distress to a crisis counselor, who will then determine an appropriate course of action, according to Melissa Drey, crisis services coordinator with Plains Area Mental Health.

“They will determine what the person needs,” she said. “Do they just need to find out what services are available within their county or town, or do they need a mobile crisis response team to come out?”

A crisis response team would involve a provider going to the person’s home, she said.

“They (the 988 service) have created a database of all services within each county or each mental health region,” Drey said.

An individual may call to request information about where to find a service provider such as a therapist, or the individual may have a more immediate need.

The 988 call center personnel will select from the services database to respond to the individual.

Crisis services have been underutilized across Iowa, even though the services are in great need, Drey said.

“We’re hoping with this new system there’s going to be more utilization of those crisis services that the Rolling Hills Mental Health Region has helped start up,” she said. “We’re hoping to see the numbers increase throughout all of the counties.”

Drey said 988 is new for Iowa, but not for the United States.

“A couple years ago, the State of Iowa decided to incorporate this system to help with the mental health system as a whole, and help with access to services for those individuals that are in a mental health crisis,” she said.

The system is run from two call centers.

One, known as Foundation 2, is in Cedar Rapids. The other, called CommUnity, is located in Iowa City.

“Foundation 2 answers all the calls and the Iowa City call center answers all the texts,” Drey said. “They do have the capacity that if one call center has a significant amount of calls they can roll right over.”

Drey said the system is an improvement over what existed before it went online.

“Different counties and different service providers had after-hours numbers or hotline numbers, and a lot of providers still do, but prior to 988 if someone was in a mental health crisis they called an 800 number or they would call 911,” she said.

988 is for anyone who needs help with a mental health crisis, Drey said.

“It’s for family members, it’s for schools, hospitals, clinics, law enforcement – whoever needs to utilize it,” she said.

