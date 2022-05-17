Digging into the past: Negative information is still information

Christy Rickers, an archaeologist from Vail, spent most of Saturday digging into a hill south of Dow City.

She was looking for indications of graves from a cemetery that once sat on the hill but has now been lost to time; members of the Kremin family, the owners of the land, asked Rickers to find the cemetery.

The search on Saturday did not reveal the results for which she had hoped.

Rickers was looking for clear indications of “grave shafts” from burials on the hill in the 1860s, but she didn’t find any.

“In the scientific method, negative information is still information,” Rickers said.

On April 9, Glenn Storey, University of Iowa associate professor of classics and anthropology, used ground penetrating radar (GPR) to scan a 20-meter by 40-meter section of the hill.

His scan revealed 12 locations with reflections that were similar to what he expected to see from graves.

Rickers investigated each of the 12 locations on Saturday.

Dean Thomsen, of Denison, used his backhoe to dig trenches over each of the possible graves.

“We opened up a trench that was a couple feet deep over all of the 12 locations,” Rickers said. “I monitored the backhoe operator to see if anything would pop out while he was digging. Once he got the trenches done, I sent him home and then I used a shovel and skimmed off the surface of the soils exposed by the backhoe.”

She was looking for any rectangular or linear differences in the soil that would indicate a grave was located farther down.

“I did all the skimming at all of the locations and I did not see anything that looked like anything other than normal soil from soil processes,” she said.

At one location, she found rocks.

“They may be some rocks that had come up from the glacial till that’s below the soil,” Rickers said.

The rocks might have caused the readings that Storey interpreted as graves.

Rickers said the soil on the hill was not overly dry, which made her investigation easier.

“There’s some moisture in it,” she said. “That’s why it’s better to do the shovel skimming right after the trenching’s been done; the soil still has some moisture in it and I can scrape that off smooth. Then I can see differences in the soil more clearly than if it sits there for a while and dries out. Then it becomes hard and sunbaked and it’s harder to see.”

She planned to return to the hill on Monday to make further checks of the 12 locations; her additional tests will have a purpose beyond the goal of trying to locate the cemetery.

“I may do some auger tests down to what would be five or so feet below the original surface in those areas where the GPR indicated to see if I can figure out what was triggering the GPR unit,” Rickers said.

“It’s always good to have feedback on a scientific process like the GPR survey. That way, Glenn can go back and review his information to see if he can learn to identify that kind of reading in his data.”

If she’s using the auger in the right place, she would expect to find bits of wood, rotted wood or soil of a different color.

“But I have a feeling I’m not going to find that in these areas,” Rickers said. “Based on the soil on top, where I scraped it clean, there’s no indication of a difference in soil that would indicate a grave shaft.”

She said the landowners are still interested in locating the cemetery.

The surveyed location was selected in part due to a 1901 deed that showed the transfer of the old cemetery to the Union Township trustees.

Rickers said she may have to disregard that information and broaden the search.

Steve Kremin has offered the use of a trencher to help with the process.

“We’re not giving up yet because the landowners really want to find where this cemetery is so they can mark it and protect it from being farmed again,” Rickers said.

She noted that the grave could be 200 feet – or two inches – outside of the area surveyed with the GPR.

“I might have him (Kremin) do a little more work in the scanned area,” she said. “Most of our work has been in the northern half of the scanned area. We might go back and do a trench in the south half.”

After that, she plans to move on to the top of the hill.

“That’s where I would think they would have put a cemetery - on top of the ridge rather than on the side slope,” Rickers said.

She also plans to see if she can find old aerial photos from the former Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) office in Denison.