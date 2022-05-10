Digging into the past: radar scan reveals possible graves

Initial results are back from a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey of a hill about three miles south of Dow City.

On April 9, Glenn Storey, University of Iowa associate professor of classics and anthropology, scanned a field owned by the Kremin family.

He was looking for a lost cemetery from the 1860s.

No one alive today knows exactly where the cemetery lies or who is buried there.

“From what he was seeing, he thinks there are 12 locations where something is there, and he feels really comfortable that about half of those could be graves,” said Christy Rickers, an archaeologist from Vail.

Rickers became interested because of her membership in the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission, which is planning to focus this year’s county fair booth on cemeteries.

She is a 1985 Ar-We-Va High School graduate; she has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in archaeology from the University of Minnesota.

Storey believes the data shows possible graves about five feet underground.

“He goes by the size and shape and how strong the reflection is,” Rickers said. “He feels strongly that five of them are reflections that are very similar to what graves would look like.”

GPR reveals buried objects that are natural and human-made.

Members of the Kremin family said the cemetery had a fence or rocks around it into the 1960s.

They asked Rickers to see if the graves could be located when she contacted them about the cemetery.

The GPR data requires interpretation because underground reflections are rendered as hyperbolas; this is due to the radar data collection method of scanning while the GPR is in motion, according to information supplied by Storey in his initial report.

Storey scanned from south to north along 25-centimeter-wide (about 10-inch) strips in a 40-meter by 20-meter portion of the field.

Rickers and Storey marked the area with the hope that it would box in the spot where the cemetery lies.

In all, 160 individual scans, or “profiles,” were collected.

Current records show that a cemetery existed in the area, but the location is based on a center section mark that is unknown.

Before Storey’s April 9 survey, Mike Schulte, a surveyor from Westside, marked off a small area that was his best estimate of the location based on a 1901 deed that showed the transfer of the cemetery to the Union Township trustees.

“We had a moving target for the beginning point, so the larger area was staked out as the cemetery lot could be as much as 100 feet off,” Rickers said.

The main area where Storey believes the graves may lie is a little to the west of the area Schulte staked out.

Rickers decided to go out on Saturday and mark the locations indicated by Storey.

“I had to set up the grid again and then measure off all the coordinates,” she said. “I marked everywhere he thought there was a reflection or a possible grave.”

She had initially thought about starting to dig at the possible grave locations, but she didn’t get finished placing markers until 7 p.m.

“The wind was insane,” Rickers said. “Trying to lay out a tape measure was challenging, to say the least.”

Overnight rains halted any thought of returning to the field on Sunday, but she plans to go back when she can.

“I’m thinking about going out there and digging around with a shovel, but what would be ideal would be if we could find somebody with a small backhoe that could come out and strip off the top foot or so of soil,” she said. “We’d have the backhoe strip off the topsoil and then I could take a shovel and clean off the area and see if we can see any defined grave shafts.”

A grave shaft is generally rectangular in shape and has soil of a different color than the soil around it.

Rickers said her goal is not to dig all the way down to the graves.

“I would rather not,” she said. “Burials are protected by law. If we find burial shafts, I’ll be more than happy to leave it at that.”

Rickers said the Kremin family will determine what happens next if grave shafts are discovered.

The family has indicated that they want to properly mark the boundaries of the cemetery and preserve it.

Storey will continue to look through the data he collected.