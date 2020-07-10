"Digging" their volunteer work
0 comments
featured

"Digging" their volunteer work

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
WIBIO at work at fairgrounds

The Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) had to postpone its annual spring cleanup project until this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This morning, members of the organization, along with other volunteers, are working at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Pictured, Kelly Sonnichsen, Sarah Carlson and Pam Soseman use spades to dig up a dying bush in the landscaping surrounding the Earl Marshall Bull statue at the entrance to the fairgrounds. Shani Bonner (at right) pauses from pulling weeds to watch her friends’ progress. The WIBIO members and volunteers will also do some painting at the fairgrounds. The organization was awarded six gallons of paint from Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful for its beautification project. The WIBIO, an organization of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, has concentrated its signature Beautification Day projects each year on a number of parks and on week-long beautification efforts. Photo by Gordon Wolf

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rebranding Denison
News

Rebranding Denison

The work of the Denison Improvement Committee was stopped in its tracks this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is now getting the…

A good year for road and bridge work
News

A good year for road and bridge work

“It’s been a very good year starting off for us – almost the complete opposite of last year,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “Last…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics