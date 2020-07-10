The Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) had to postpone its annual spring cleanup project until this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This morning, members of the organization, along with other volunteers, are working at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Pictured, Kelly Sonnichsen, Sarah Carlson and Pam Soseman use spades to dig up a dying bush in the landscaping surrounding the Earl Marshall Bull statue at the entrance to the fairgrounds. Shani Bonner (at right) pauses from pulling weeds to watch her friends’ progress. The WIBIO members and volunteers will also do some painting at the fairgrounds. The organization was awarded six gallons of paint from Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful for its beautification project. The WIBIO, an organization of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, has concentrated its signature Beautification Day projects each year on a number of parks and on week-long beautification efforts. Photo by Gordon Wolf
"Digging" their volunteer work
