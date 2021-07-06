Dining node plans

From left, Sara Woerdehoff, chairperson of the Denison Uptown Revitalization Committee and WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, Gregg Lally of Denison Hardscapes and Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford look over plans for a dining node that has been proposed for the area outside the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café in uptown Denison. Clay Adams, executive director ofWESCO, was just out of the shot. WESCO manages the bake shop. The plans went before the Denison Planning & Zoning Committee on Thursday and are to go to the city council Tuesday evening. Photos by Dan Mundt