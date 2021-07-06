 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining node plans
0 comments
top story

Dining node plans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From left, Sara Woerdehoff, chairperson of the Denison Uptown Revitalization Committee and WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, Gregg Lally of Denison Hardscapes and Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford look over plans for a dining node that has been proposed for the area outside the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café in uptown Denison. Clay Adams, executive director ofWESCO, was just out of the shot. WESCO manages the bake shop. The plans went before the Denison Planning & Zoning Committee on Thursday and are to go to the city council Tuesday evening. Photos by Dan Mundt

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Rhonda K. Slavik

A funeral service for Rhonda K. Slavik, 63, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schle…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics