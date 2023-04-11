On March 28, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted to give Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla and Under The Son Childcare in Schleswig $25,000 each from the county’s remaining unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Kim Larson, the director of Children’s Imagination Station (CIS) in Denison, met with the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (April 3) to hear the reasoning why Children’s Imagination Station was not in the motion that allocated those funds for the Manilla and Schleswig childcare centers. The agenda language for the March 28 meeting was “ARPA Funding Request $25,000 each – Little Hawks, Under The Sun, and Imagination Station.”

The $25,000 would have kick-started a fundraiser for the playground at Children’s Imagination State. Larson said the estimated cost is $100,000.

Larson brought with her Mike Pardun, president of the Early Childcare Center (28E) Board that is in charge of the childcare building in Denison. Pardun is the superintendent of public schools in Denison, which has two seats on the 28E Board. The county and the City of Denison are the other partners in the 28E entity, and both have two seats on the board. The hospital has one seat on the board.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz responded the action taken wasn’t a slight against Children’s Imagination Station but that the motion reflected the money the county, as a partner in the 28E group, gives to the building.

“We’ve been part of the 28E group since it started. We contribute annually to the operation of that so we were looking at extending a one-time amount to the other childcare centers in the county,” Schultz said.

He pointed out that the childcare programs in Manilla and Schleswig won’t receive that funding next year but the childcare center in Denison would through the 28E agreement.

He continued that since the March 28 meeting he had been educated that the 28E group is for the building only, but he pointed out that the maintenance of the building is a benefit to Children’s Imagination Station when considering the amount of rent it would have to pay for some other space.

The county, city and school district each pay $13,000 annually to maintain the childcare building, Pardun said.

“The only piece of the donation that goes to the operation of the building is, maybe you could argue, $4,000 as the 28E pays $2,000 twice a year for the childcare program director to oversee the 28E’s property,” Pardun continued. “Other than that, the rest of the money goes to the building itself.”

“They (CIS) do pay rent back on the facility that we provide them,” he added.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if the cost of the upgrades made to the building through the years has adjusted the childcare program’s rent. Pardun said he believes the rent for Children’s Imagination Station has increased twice.

The building and the childcare program are both 21 years old now.

Muhlbauer asked why the county was staying in the 28E group. Pardun said the school could ask the same question; the school does not have any programs in the childcare building.

Supervisor Craig Dozark, a former Denison School Board member, explained that 21 years ago the city, county and school saw the need for daycare.

“Is there still the need?” he asked. “Moving forward if we think that there is, we should stay together and keep funding it.”

Dozark pointed out that the ARPA funds are supposed to be used for specific things, and health and well-being of the community is part of that.

He said that the county should be providing the same thing for each of the childcare program requests, and that’s why he voted no to the motion on March 28. He said that the requested funds would go specifically for playground materials, something to help the health of young children.

Supervisor Jean Heiden voted yes to the March 28 motion but wanted to support all three childcare programs; by voting yes she could at least support the programs in Manilla and Schleswig.

Supervisor Chairman Ty Rosburg gave another reason that the Manilla and Schleswig programs received $25,000.

“We knew some of the other communities were struggling for childcare and didn’t know what we had on the horizon. That was kind of thinking — if we kept some of that (ARPA funds) back for other childcare programs.

“Obviously we have a limited budget,” he continued. “We wanted to make sure we were looking out for our smaller communities.”

Larson said the childcare program serves children from communities other than Denison. A lot of the children are from Denison, but children from Dow City, Ute, Kiron, Schleswig Manilla, Dunlap, Arion, Odebolt and Deloit are also served.

“I have talked to the board members of the childcare programs in Schleswig and Manilla,” Larson said. “They have great boards and also have a lot of community support and we don’t. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a larger town or the dynamics of the town.”

Muhlbauer thought that the businesses that need employees would be extremely supportive of the childcare programs.

“It’s a fine line of how much we can charge parents and still make it affordable for parents, and then how much we have to pay staff. We don’t get benefits, other than now we get paid vacation.”

Larson pointed out she is fulltime staff but doesn’t get retirement or insurance benefits.

“Daycare is not a money-making proposition,” she said.

Larson provided the following other statistics about Children’s Imagination Station.

It is licensed to care for 146 children, currently 111 are enrolled. “We have a waiting list. We can’t take those kids because we can’t get staff. Every time we gain two staff, we lose one. We also have some staff that have been there since the beginning.”

Of the 111 children enrolled, 53 meet the income guidelines for free and reduced meals and 40 children and families received childcare assistance from the state, “which means they probably wouldn’t be in a licensed childcare facility if they didn’t receive that,” Larson added

The childcare program has a staff of 25.

Children’s Imagination Station has received grants of $5,000 and $7,000 in the past, but those had to be spent within a calendar year and don’t go far toward a fundraising goal of $100,000.

She said the solid surfacing of a section of one playground needs to be replaced. The estimate on that was $31,000 and the childcare program received a grant for $7,000.

Instead, the childcare program has purchased repair kits and is waiting for the weather to rise to the optimal temperature to make the repairs.

Another need is to have playground equipment with a coating on it.

“We looked at two different ways to get that fixed. A short-term repair kit might last a year because of so many kids using the equipment,” Larson said.

She pointed out that playground equipment without a protective coating doesn’t meet current standards.

The supervisors wondered if the other two 28E partners – the school and the city – would be willing to help fund the playground upgrade. Pardun said he would have to ask his board. A comment was made later that a funding request will be going to the City of Denison.

Head Start rents two spaces in the childcare building. Larson said Head Start received federals funds, and when asked in the past, would be willing to put money toward the playground equipment. Head Start and Children’s Imagination Station share the playground equipment.

Rosburg said many times the county matches the funds the City of Denison puts toward projects.

“We’ll see if we can help you round up $100,000,” Schultz said to Larson.