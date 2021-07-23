Disc golf comes to Yellow Smoke

Donation from Mason, Tan Creti makes course possible
“We’re still in the planning stages but it looks like we’re going to have a nine-hole disc golf course, hopefully yet this fall,” said Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch.
The project is made possible by a donation from Dr. David Marc Tan Creti and Dr. Rosemary Mason.
“There’s not going to be any tax money going towards it – it’s 100% a donation,” Gosch said.
Disc golf is a sport that uses rules similar to golf, and Frisbee-like discs in place of golf balls and clubs.
Gosch said the plans at present call for the course to utilize the area near the south entrance to the park, near the Woodland Shelter and the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.
Mason and Tan Creti are working on getting concrete pads poured for each of the tees on the course.
They are working through the Friends of Yellow Smoke Park Foundation to create the course.
A professional disc golf designer from Ames is helping to design the course, Gosch said.
“It should be pretty nice when it’s done,” he said.
The Conservation Board is working on details of mowing and how to maintain the course.
Gosch said Mason and Tan Creti have been long-time proponents of disc golf in the Denison area.
He said a disc golf course at Yellow Smoke Park had been discussed in the past, but their donation has made the project possible.
The course will be a nice addition to the activities available at the park, Gosch said.
“Dr. Tan Creti’s big thing is getting people out to exercise,” he said.
The area of the park is hilly where the disc golf course is being built and will provide good exercise.
“There will be a few challenging holes and some easier ones and for people of different skill levels,” Gosch said.
He is still in the process of learning about disc golf.
The project is in the planning stages, but he expects visitors will be able to use the disc golf course for free.
Barring any unforeseen difficulties, he expects the course to be finished before winter.
He said the Conservation Board is appreciative of the donation from Mason and Tan Creti
“It’s a really nice donation,” Gosch said.