Disc golf comes to Yellow Smoke

Donation from Mason, Tan Creti makes course possible

“We’re still in the planning stages but it looks like we’re going to have a nine-hole disc golf course, hopefully yet this fall,” said Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch.

The project is made possible by a donation from Dr. David Marc Tan Creti and Dr. Rosemary Mason.

“There’s not going to be any tax money going towards it – it’s 100% a donation,” Gosch said.

Disc golf is a sport that uses rules similar to golf, and Frisbee-like discs in place of golf balls and clubs.

Gosch said the plans at present call for the course to utilize the area near the south entrance to the park, near the Woodland Shelter and the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.

Mason and Tan Creti are working on getting concrete pads poured for each of the tees on the course.

They are working through the Friends of Yellow Smoke Park Foundation to create the course.

A professional disc golf designer from Ames is helping to design the course, Gosch said.

“It should be pretty nice when it’s done,” he said.

