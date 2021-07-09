Disco Night at the Schleswig Pool; event is fundraiser for splash pad

Tuesday night is Disco Night at the Schleswig Swimming Pool.

Renee Lutz, Schleswig pool manager, said the town is in the very early stages of planning for a new splash pad.

“In the past few years, we’ve done a fundraiser for the pool but this is the first year we’ve talked about a fundraiser for a splash pad,” Lutz said.

She said she has heard from a number of community members who would like to see a splash pad near the pool.

The splash pad in Dow City is a model for what Schleswig wants to do, she said.

“We just want somewhere that kids, young and old, can go and sit on a hot day and not have to worry about actually getting into a pool,” Lutz said. “We’ve been having problems with our baby pool for a while now and we just thought that this would be a good alternative.”

Trevor Nemitz, a lifeguard at the pool, said the fundraiser on Tuesday is about giving something back to the community.

He noted that quite a few sponsors have already stepped forward, which shows good community support for the project.