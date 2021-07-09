Disco Night at the Schleswig Pool; event is fundraiser for splash pad

Tuesday night is Disco Night at the Schleswig Swimming Pool.
Renee Lutz, Schleswig pool manager, said the town is in the very early stages of planning for a new splash pad.
“In the past few years, we’ve done a fundraiser for the pool but this is the first year we’ve talked about a fundraiser for a splash pad,” Lutz said.
She said she has heard from a number of community members who would like to see a splash pad near the pool.
The splash pad in Dow City is a model for what Schleswig wants to do, she said.
“We just want somewhere that kids, young and old, can go and sit on a hot day and not have to worry about actually getting into a pool,” Lutz said. “We’ve been having problems with our baby pool for a while now and we just thought that this would be a good alternative.”
Trevor Nemitz, a lifeguard at the pool, said the fundraiser on Tuesday is about giving something back to the community.
He noted that quite a few sponsors have already stepped forward, which shows good community support for the project.
“The sponsors donate anything from cash to prizes for the fundraiser to food,” Lutz said. “The fire department is going to come up and grill hot dogs this year. Fareway is giving us buns for the hot dogs. We get quite a few donations of all sorts.”
Nemitz said the disco night theme follows other theme nights at the pool, such as Christmas in July and Halloween.
“We try to make it fun, so usually we’ll dress up in costumes,” Nemitz said.
They hope to have a DJ for the event, he said.
“All the music will be 70s-style,” Lutz said. “We’ll have disco lights and hopefully some people will dress up in their 70s attire.”
Swimming will also take place, she said.
“You do not have to swim to participate in the fundraiser,” Nemitz said.
Admission to the pool is $3 for the event; season passes will not be accepted.
The meal includes a hot dog, chips and dessert.
“For $6, anybody can come and have supper,” Lutz said.
The event takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
The pool is located at 618 Birch Street in Schleswig.