“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” takes center stage at Children’s Musical Theatre workshop

17th year for popular workshop

Canine parents Pongo and Perdita happily raise their Dalmatian puppies until the monstrous Cruella De Vil plots to steal them for her new fur coat.

People are invited to watch all the dogs of London as they daringly rescue the puppies from Cruella’s bumbling henchmen at this summer’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop sponsored by The Donna Reed Foundation.

The fun-filled, week-long workshop is June 13-18 and concludes with a performance that is open to the public on Saturday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to working with the kids on 101 Dalmatians. It has great character roles, lots of fun music, creative choreography, and of course, a fantastic villain--Cruella De Vil,” said workshop director Laurel Olsen. “I hope to see familiar faces participating and a lot of new ones too!”

Workshop registrations are now being accepted. Students who are completing grades K-2 this year will meet 12:30-2:30 p.m. June 13-18, and must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The cost of the workshop is $60 ($70 after June 1). Enrollment will be limited to the first 10 registrations.

Students who are completing grades 3-8 will meet 12:30-3:30 p.m. on the same dates. The cost of the workshop is $100 ($110 after June 1). Enrollment for this group will be limited to the first 50 registrations.

A sibling discount will apply for families with multiple registrations. The first student will pay the greatest registration fee. Grade 3-8 siblings will receive a $20 discount and grade K-2 siblings a $10 discount.

The workshop has a special need for volunteers to handle things taking place behind the scenes. Tasks will include snack-break helpers, crafts supervisors, a scenery crew and costume sewing help. On the day of the production, cast supervisors, makeup assistants, a spotlight operator and a production photographer and/or videographer are needed Anyone interested in helping, regardless of age, should contact The Donna Reed Foundation office.