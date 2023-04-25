Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.

That’s the theme for this summer’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop sponsored by The Donna Reed Foundation. The fun-filled, week-long workshop runs June 5-10 and concludes with a performance that is open to the public on Saturday, June 10, at 2:30 p.m.

"I'm very excited to be directing Frozen this summer,” said seasoned workshop director Laurel Olsen. “This is such a well-loved story, with fun characters and great music. Every year, we have a blast bringing a musical to life in just a week. I look forward to seeing both past participants and new faces."

Workshop registrations are now being accepted. Students who are completing grades K-2 this year will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., June 5-10 and must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The cost of the workshop is $60 ($70 on May 21). Enrollment will be limited to the first 10 registrations.

Students who are completing grades 3-8 will meet from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the same dates. The cost of the workshop is $100 ($110 on May 21). Enrollment for this group will be limited to the first 50 registrations.

A sibling discount will apply to families with multiple registrations. The first student will pay the greatest registration fee. Grade 3-8 siblings will receive a $20 discount and grade K-2 siblings a $10 discount.

The production has a special need for volunteers to handle work taking place behind the scenes. Tasks include snack-break helpers, crafts supervisors, scenery crew and costume-sewing help.

On the day of the performance, the production will need cast supervisors, makeup assistants, a spotlight operator and a production videographer. Anyone interested in helping, regardless of age, should contact Jerry@DonnaReed.org.