Skylar Brittain, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) member services representative for Southwest Iowa, spoke about some key state and federal issues of interest and commented on the county’s top membership drives at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association annual banquet Saturday at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.

Brittain’s territory is south of Highway 20 and west of Interstate 35.

Crawford County is located in ICA’s District 12. Tim Graeve, of Manilla, is the district director, and Joel Kuhlmann, of Charter Oak, is the alternate.

Brittain thanked everyone who is a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA), as their membership dollars allows the ICA to represent the beef industry in a number of ways, including sending members to Washington, D.C. to testify on behalf of cattle producers.

He added that for at least the last two years, Crawford County has been on the leader board for the membership drive, which includes the recruitment of new members and total members recruited. Nick Anderson is the county association’s membership coordinator.

Prizes are given for being a leader in membership recruitment. Brittain said this next year the prize will incorporated a fun, informational and educational bus tour of Northwest Iowa and South Dakota in June, and added if the county association continues to be a leader in membership recruitment, the association will have some spots on the bus tour.

Brittain spoke on the following state and federal topics.

The Farm Bill will be revised this fall. Of special interest to cattle producers is the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). “We’re trying to figure out how to better utilize the beef cattle to graze CRP land to clean it up instead of going out to burn it or spray it,” Brittain said.

The Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program, which became public on January 31. “It’s a program that the USDA and NCBA (National Cattlemen’s Beef Association) has rolled out to make cattle contract formulas more transparent to provide more accountability to the buyers,” said Brittain.

The Agriculture Marketing Service of the USDA says the program supports “USDA’s commitment to increase market transparency and competition by providing producers with the market information they need to make informed production, marketing, and business decisions.”

The program was a directive in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.

A webinar on the program was conducted on February 8. A recording of the webinar, as well as other information can be found by going to https://www.ams.usda.gov/market-news, click on the Livestock, Poultry, and Grain menu on the left side of the page, and then click on the Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program link under the “Resources” heading.

The Cattle Market Reform Bill reintroduced in the U.S. Senate last week. “That’s a big win for us. We’re really excited and we’re going to be watching that closely,” Brittain said.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, Deb Fischer, Ron Wyden and Jon Tester introduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2023 to restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.

Following are some of the main goals of the bill.

- Require the Secretary of Agriculture to establish 5-7 regions encompassing the entire continental U.S. and then establish minimum levels of fed cattle purchases made through approved pricing mechanisms. Approved pricing mechanisms are fed cattle purchases made through negotiated cash, negotiated grid, at a stockyard, and through trading systems that multiple buyers and sellers regularly can make and accept bids. These pricing mechanisms will ensure robust price discovery and are transparent.

- Establish a maximum penalty for covered packers of $90,000 for mandatory minimum violations. Covered packers are defined as those packers that during the immediately preceding five years have slaughtered five percent or more of the number of fed cattle nationally.

- Create a publicly available library of marketing contracts, mandating box beef reporting to ensure transparency, expediting the reporting of cattle carcass weights, and requiring a packer to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. The contract library would be permanently authorized and specify key details about the contents that must be included in the library like the duration of the contract and provisions in the contract that may impact price such as schedules, premiums and discounts, and transportation arrangements.

Cattlemen at the Capitol on March 8. “It’s our tie to talk to local legislators,” said Brittain. “If we don’t tell them what changes we need, they don’t know to fight for us.”

The ICA has a goal to have at least 100 members attend that event.