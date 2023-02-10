Denison Middle School sixth graders participated in a vocal solo contest on Thursday, January 26. Students were given a score based on their performance according to the following scale: Outstanding, 1 Superior; 2 Excellent; 3 Average; 4 below average.

Outstanding ratings were given to the performers who were picked as best performance of the day for their grade level.

Over 50 singers participated with effort that exceeded expectations.

The contest was the culmination of a unit in each grade centering on “contest literature.”

Following are the students’ ratings.

Sixth Grade Outstanding Vocalists of the Day: Destiny Romero Aguilar, Luis Zavala, Byron Elizondo, Scarlet Torrey, Jasper Christensen and Olivia DeVore

Division 1 Ratings: Ashley Barajas, Randy Cardona, Aubree Bruck, Simon Htoo, Mailyn Hernandez, Autumn Koch, Brody Schillerberg, Addison Francois, Patricia Collins, Jaylinn Koch, Monroe Bygness, Emily Godinez, Nyadaang Loang, Kyla Lopez, Axel Flores, Quinn Vetter, Emmanuel Perez, Kevin Gonzalez, Brylee Eggeling, Ella Bahnsen, Abigail Valle, Isabelle Blume, Jess Schmidt and Mia Ramirez

Division 2 Ratings: Monica Rodriquez, Lizbeth Barroso, Addilynn Nielsen, Donaji Arellano, David Raymundo Lopez, Jazmin Garcia, Samantha Hoyle and Emelie Martinez