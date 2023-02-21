The Denison Middle School (DMS) Vocal Department presented a musical, Disney’s Moana Jr., on Thursday at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. The musical is based on the 2016 Disney animated film. Moana tells the story of a young girl who seeks help from a demigod, Maui, to help heal her island by returning the heart of the goddess Te Fiti.
Following are the students who performed in the musical.
Moana: Ali Ullrich
Maui: Cooper Gehlsen
Chief Tui: Enrique Santos
Sina: Tayli Oxendale
Gramma Tala: Paige Ewoldt
Pua: Grace Collins
Hei Hei: Claire Olsen
Chief Ancestors: Lauren Lambert, Alejandra Cardenas and Clarissa Santos-Saucedo
People are also reading…
Tamatoa: Addison Scillerberg
Left Claw: Lyrisa Wiese
Right Claw: Kacie Schulte
Ocean Chorus: Katherine Ramirez, Kara Thao, Melanie Martinez, Neylis Cardona, Kelli Meyers, Lizzy Terlisner, Emily Ladwig, Lesly Saravia, Brianna Ramirez, Yareimi Aleman, Cynthia Ornelas, Alizee Herrera and Ana Maria Portillo
Ancestors, Villagers and Shiny Chorus: Colin Chieng, Kevin Pineda, William Mathies, Randy Cardona, Kevin Gonzalez, Rocky Thao, Brody Schillerberg, Autumn Koch, Ella Bahnsen, Scarlet Torrey, Jaylinn Koch, Olivia Devore, Aubrey Young, Brylee Eggeling, Jess Schmidt, Emily Godinez, Monroe Bygness, Lizbeth Barroso, Camilla Bonner, Destiny Romero, Addison Francois, Montserrat Renteria, Monica Rodriquez, Donaji Arellano, Mailyn Hernandez, Nya Koang, Jazmin Garcia, Mia Morales, and Maria Raymundo
Tylor Schulte, the middle school vocal music instructor, was the director.