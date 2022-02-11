DMS students to perform Pirates of Penzance Jr.

Thousands of hours of rehearsal for one performance

“The Pirates of Penzance Jr.” was the first musical Tylor Schulte directed as the Denison Middle School (DMS) vocal music teacher – and, 11 years later, it will be his next.

“I thought it would be fun to do it again, and we have the right kids for the cast,” Schulte said. “We try to pick our musical based on the talent we have for the voice parts.”

Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance Jr. will be performed by a cast of more than 50 6th, 7th and 8th grade students at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

“It’s a fun story and it was the right fit for this year,” he said.

A full production of Pirates of Penzance is more than three hours long; the “Jr.” production lasts about an hour.

“It’s more accessible to our middle school audience,” Schulte said.

The story is about Frederic, a pirate who has just turned 21 and has served his required time with a band of pirates; he decides to strike off on his own to become an upstanding citizen, which turns out to be a tricky prospect.

Auditions for the play were conducted last October.

“Anybody in my 6th, 7th, and 8th grade large group choruses can audition to be in the musical, but it’s not required,” he said.

“We begin working in small groups before Christmas, and then after Christmas we work on Saturdays and Monday evenings to prepare for the February show.”

The students have been rehearsing for about four hours each week.

Schulte has also been working with the cast members in one-on-one settings.

The students are focused on learning all the parts of the show, he said.

“People always ask me if it’s difficult to put that number of kids together on stage,” Schulte said.

“It sounds like something I say like a broken record, but they’re a good group of kids. They’re all working toward the same goal, and this cast, especially, has been very smooth to work with.”

The kids finished memorizing their parts a week ago.

Schulte is excited to see his students have success with singing and drama as they move on to high school, but he also has another message for them about what they are doing.

“I always try to stress that the communication skills we are learning on the stage will serve them the rest of their lives,” he said. “It may be a future job interview, presentation for coworkers, or just interpersonal relationships, but the ability to express emotions and communicate clearly will serve them long into their personal and professional adult life.”

Confidence is one of the abilities gained by the students as they learn to perform on the stage.

“That’s why we do it – we’re all going to be nervous,” he said. “We’re going to shoot for the stars and see where we hit.”

He encourages the students to do their best as a team - and have fun.

“On the night of the show, I always make it a point to remind students that there are very few times in life that this many people put so much time into one performance,” Schulte said. “From the beginning of auditions to the night the curtain goes up, students put in work totaling thousands of hours. All that work is for one live show for our parents and community. We only get one chance to show off all of our work. I remind them to do their best, to have fun, and remember all the hard work that has led up to the performance because, at the end of the night, all of the work will turn into a great memory they will have with them for the rest of their lives.”

The students have been working hard and are excited about the production, he said.

“That’s why I continue to do it,” Schulte said.

Tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for students, and will be available at the door.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sir William S. Gilbert, and music by Sir Arthur S. Sullivan, The Pirates of Penzance JR. is based on the 1980 production as presented on Broadway by the New York Shakespeare Festival, which was produced by Joseph Papp, directed by William Leach, with music adaptation by William Elliot and choreography by Graciela Daniele.