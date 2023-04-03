On Saturday, March 4, the Denison Middle School (DMS) 7th and 8th grade students participated in a vocal solo and small ensemble contest.
Students were given a score based on their performance. Scores are Outstanding, 1 Superior; 2 Excellent; 3 Average; 4 below average.
Outstanding ratings were given to the performers who were picked as best performance of the day for their grade level. A plus symbol (+) behind a student’s name indicates they were in the running for outstanding of the day. Denison students participated with effort that exceeded expectations.
The ensemble contest was the culmination of a unit in each grade centering on “contest literature.”
Following are students’ results from the contest.
7th and 8th Grade Outstanding Performers of the Day
7th Outstanding Soloists: Lauren Lambert and Luke Ullrich
8th Outstanding Soloists: Angelina Gutierrez and Taven Adams
7th Grade Solos
Division 1 Ratings: Karson Schulz, Addison Schillerberg, Adan Acosta, Lyrisa Wiese, Israel Bernal, Yareimi Aleman (+), Samuel Gebreyesus (+), Kazandra Ochoa, Daimian Garcia, Ember Pedersen, Coy Poggensee, Kristine Bigley, Alexander Pauley, Stella Mahrt (+), Caleb Denker, Clarissa Santos-Saucedo, Kevin Dionicio, Soummy Acevedo Cid, Dylan Alvarado (+), Mariah Carlson (+), Kacie Schulte, Emily Ladwig (+) Earnest Tremblay, Jayden Ghilsandi, Ava Skarin, Alizee Herrera, Dominic Cordero, Ana Maria Portillo (+), Jackson Boettger, Cynthia Ornelas, Raul Castillo, Brianna Ramirez
Division 2 Ratings: Payton Emery, Carson Davis, Drake Myron, Alicon Cordero, Jackelin Garcia, Angelyn Corona
8th Grade Solos
Division 1 Ratings: Neylis Cardona, Alexander De la Cruz, Grant Fink, Grace Collins (+), Trent Boettger, Melanie Martinez, Elliott Green, Alisyn Ullrich (+), Rhya Varner, Amy Caldwell, Wilson Riphin (1+), Alejandra Cardenas, Enrique Santos-Saucedo, Paige Ewoldt, Brissa Estrada, Kelli Meyers, Katherine Ramirez, Kailey Galvin, Ingrid Rangel, Isadora Gutierrez, Montserrat Morales, Kyler Desy (+), Tayli Oxendale (+), Cooper Gehlsen (+), Adrian Acevedo Cid
Division 2 Ratings: Amayrany Chino, Maria Bowman, Colin Chieng, Nicole Aviles, Lizzy Terlisner, Kylee Wight, Jaslyn Vazquez, Kanet Arellano, Fernando Aragon